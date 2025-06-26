All Marvel Rivals Season 3 leaks: Everything we know

Marvel Rivals Season 2 will conclude in two weeks, on July 11, 2025, and leaks about Season 3's launch have surfaced. Just like earlier, the upcoming entry is expected to bring new content updates in the game. According to an X post by a credible leaker and dataminer @X0X_LEAK, the seasonal update is rumored to introduce a new hero, game modes, events, and maps in the game.

This article takes a look at rumors surrounding Marvel Rivals Season 3.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Everything we know about Marvel Rivals Season 3 leaks

As mentioned, the current season ends on July 11, 2025, also marking the start of Marvel Rivals Season 3. According to @X0X_LEAK's post, it might introduce a new hero called Phoenix. Jean Grey, also known as Phoenix, is a popular character in Marvel Comics, and she first appeared in X-Men issue #1 in 1963.

Trending

Also read: Hero balance adjustments in Marvel Rivals update (June 19, 2025)

Expand Tweet

The leaks don't specify Phoenix's powers, but based on her abilities shown in movies, comics, and other media, she could be a formidable duelist. Her skills include telekinesis, mind control, energy manipulation, and reality alteration. The leak also mentions a new map, unknown game modes. A new event called the Summer Party is also mentioned, likely inspired by the upcoming Marvel Swimsuit Special comic arriving on July 9, 2025.

The event might also include some of the beach skins revealed in the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic. However, there is no official confirmation on these leaks or a release date for Marvel Rivals Season 3.

Also read: All upcoming leaked characters in Marvel Rivals Season 3

That's all there is to know about Marvel Rivals Season 3 leaks.

For more news on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.