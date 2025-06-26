All Marvel Rivals Season 3 leaks: Everything we know

Marvel Rivals Season 2 will conclude in two weeks, on July 11, 2025, and leaks about Season 3's launch have surfaced. Just like earlier, the upcoming entry is expected to bring new content updates in the game. According to an X post by a credible leaker and dataminer @X0X_LEAK, the seasonal update is rumored to introduce a new hero, game modes, events, and maps in the game.
This article takes a look at rumors surrounding Marvel Rivals Season 3.
Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.
Everything we know about Marvel Rivals Season 3 leaks
As mentioned, the current season ends on July 11, 2025, also marking the start of Marvel Rivals Season 3. According to @X0X_LEAK's post, it might introduce a new hero called Phoenix. Jean Grey, also known as Phoenix, is a popular character in Marvel Comics, and she first appeared in X-Men issue #1 in 1963.
The leaks don't specify Phoenix's powers, but based on her abilities shown in movies, comics, and other media, she could be a formidable duelist. Her skills include telekinesis, mind control, energy manipulation, and reality alteration. The leak also mentions a new map, unknown game modes. A new event called the Summer Party is also mentioned, likely inspired by the upcoming Marvel Swimsuit Special comic arriving on July 9, 2025.
The event might also include some of the beach skins revealed in the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic. However, there is no official confirmation on these leaks or a release date for Marvel Rivals Season 3.
That's all there is to know about Marvel Rivals Season 3 leaks.
