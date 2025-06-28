Blade leaked for Marvel Rivals Season 3: Everything we know

Just when fans thought Marvel Rivals Season 3 couldn’t get any wilder, a new leak from RivalsInfo on X has shifted the spotlight. According to the trusted leaker, Blade, the legendary vampire hunter, is making his way into the game. And if the ability details are accurate, he’s not just a flashy name drop; he might be one of the most unique Duelists we’ve seen.

Ad

Here’s a breakdown of everything that’s been leaked so far and what it could mean for the future of the game.

Everything we know about Blade in Marvel Rivals season 3

While a lot of the early Season 3 chatter revolved around Phoenix joining the lineup, Blade’s name came out of nowhere and immediately grabbed attention. The leak from RivalsInfo suggests Blade will arrive sometime during Season 3, possibly as part of a mid-season update. That lines up with the rumored structure: Phoenix launches with the season, Blade drops later.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to leaks, he will join the Duelist class, which is ideal for Blade's straightforward fighting style because it is a high-damage, high-pressure role in Marvel Rivals.

Based on the leaks shared by RivalsInfo, Blade is a fast, close-range damage dealer who switches fluidly between swordplay and shotgun blasts. His core melee move uses Dracula’s Sword to slash enemies in front of him, delivering clean, direct hits, ideal for tight brawls.

Ad

Read more: 5 most important changes that players want in Marvel Rivals

But Blade is not stuck in melee range. He also wields a hunting shotgun that fires explosive rounds. These rounds don’t just do impact damage; they burst into shrapnel, making him deadly even in semi-close-range engagements. This dual-weapon setup is rare in Marvel Rivals and adds a layer of flexibility that Duelists typically lack.

One of the more interesting mechanics leaked is Blade's dash ability, which changes depending on which weapon he is holding. If he dashes while wielding the shotgun, he shoots at his target and weakens their ability to heal. If he’s holding the sword, he slashes the target and slows them down.

Ad

It’s a small detail, but one that rewards players who think strategically about when and how to swap between weapons mid-fight. Blade’s playstyle clearly favors those who stay on the move and know when to strike hard.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another standout aspect of Blade’s kit is his vampiric ability, reportedly called “Blood Liberation.” This move taps into his supernatural side, allowing him to enter a state where he can no longer be healed by allies or external sources. Instead, he regains health by dealing damage.

It’s a classic high-risk, high-reward mechanic that pushes players to commit to fights rather than play passively. Combine that with his defensive stance, which lets him reduce incoming damage from the front, and you’ve got a character who can be both aggressive and surprisingly durable if played well.

Ad

As for the timeline, the current expectation is that Season 3 will officially begin around July 11, 2025. Phoenix is likely to be introduced at the launch of the season, while Blade may be added in a later patch update, possibly in mid to late August.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 Twitch Drops

For more articles related to Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.