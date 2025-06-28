Blade leaked for Marvel Rivals Season 3: Everything we know

Just when fans thought Marvel Rivals Season 3 couldn’t get any wilder, a new leak from RivalsInfo on X has shifted the spotlight. According to the trusted leaker, Blade, the legendary vampire hunter, is making his way into the game. And if the ability details are accurate, he’s not just a flashy name drop; he might be one of the most unique Duelists we’ve seen.
Here’s a breakdown of everything that’s been leaked so far and what it could mean for the future of the game.
Everything we know about Blade in Marvel Rivals season 3
While a lot of the early Season 3 chatter revolved around Phoenix joining the lineup, Blade’s name came out of nowhere and immediately grabbed attention. The leak from RivalsInfo suggests Blade will arrive sometime during Season 3, possibly as part of a mid-season update. That lines up with the rumored structure: Phoenix launches with the season, Blade drops later.
According to leaks, he will join the Duelist class, which is ideal for Blade's straightforward fighting style because it is a high-damage, high-pressure role in Marvel Rivals.
Based on the leaks shared by RivalsInfo, Blade is a fast, close-range damage dealer who switches fluidly between swordplay and shotgun blasts. His core melee move uses Dracula’s Sword to slash enemies in front of him, delivering clean, direct hits, ideal for tight brawls.
But Blade is not stuck in melee range. He also wields a hunting shotgun that fires explosive rounds. These rounds don’t just do impact damage; they burst into shrapnel, making him deadly even in semi-close-range engagements. This dual-weapon setup is rare in Marvel Rivals and adds a layer of flexibility that Duelists typically lack.
One of the more interesting mechanics leaked is Blade's dash ability, which changes depending on which weapon he is holding. If he dashes while wielding the shotgun, he shoots at his target and weakens their ability to heal. If he’s holding the sword, he slashes the target and slows them down.
It’s a small detail, but one that rewards players who think strategically about when and how to swap between weapons mid-fight. Blade’s playstyle clearly favors those who stay on the move and know when to strike hard.
Another standout aspect of Blade’s kit is his vampiric ability, reportedly called “Blood Liberation.” This move taps into his supernatural side, allowing him to enter a state where he can no longer be healed by allies or external sources. Instead, he regains health by dealing damage.
It’s a classic high-risk, high-reward mechanic that pushes players to commit to fights rather than play passively. Combine that with his defensive stance, which lets him reduce incoming damage from the front, and you’ve got a character who can be both aggressive and surprisingly durable if played well.
As for the timeline, the current expectation is that Season 3 will officially begin around July 11, 2025. Phoenix is likely to be introduced at the launch of the season, while Blade may be added in a later patch update, possibly in mid to late August.
