Marvel Rivals Season 3 has officially arrived, bringing a wave of high-stakes balance updates, character changes, and gameplay enhancements to NetEase’s fast-growing 6v6 hero shooter. Released on July 11, 2025, this new season marks a significant turning point for the game, not just because of the introduction of two fiery new Duelist heroes — Phoenix and Blade — but also due to a sweeping list of hero balance changes that promise to shake up the game’s competitive landscape.
Read on to learn more about the hero balance changes coming in Marvel Rivals Season 3.
Balance changes in Marvel Rivals Season 3
Vanguard
Emma Frost
- Nerfed: Telepathic Pulse damage slightly reduced at 99 energy from 120/s to 110/s and 100 energy from 150/s to 140/s, and her Diamond Form damage mitigation eased from 30 % to 25 %.
- Buffed: Ultimate Psionic Seduction costs less energy from 3,700 to 3,400.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Thing
- Buffed: New ability “Battle Blitz” lets him leap up to 20 m and gain 25 % damage reduction, and his Stone Haymaker now knocks down flyers.
Venom
- Buffed: Cellular Corrosion now slows enemies more effectively from 15 % to 25 %.
Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 3 trailer shows first look at Blade and Phoenix
Duelist
Human Torch
- Nerfed: Fire Cluster damage reduced from 6 to 5.5, and Supernova ultimate has weaker shockwave from 80 to 75 and Fire Tornadoes DoT from 120/s to 110/s.
- Buffed: Gains a 5 % damage bonus when anchoring in Team-Up comps.
Iron Man
- Nerfed: Repulsor Blast loses punch (Hits 1 & 2 are –5 damage each when Armor Overdrive is active), and Invincible Pulse Cannon’s energy cost increased from 2,800 to 3,400.
Mister Fantastic
- Nerfed: Inflated State now provides less bonus health from 400 to 350.
Namor
- Buffed: Trident of Neptune gets stronger from 70 to 75 damage, and both trident and Wrath projectiles fly faster (120 to 150 m/s).
Scarlet Witch
- Mixed: Reduced Reality Erasure ultimate max slow rate from 35 % to 25 % but has increased damage from 750 850.
Spider-Man
- Buffed: “Get Over Here!” kick up increased from 50 to 55 damage.
- Buffed: Mid-air “Spider-Power” damage increased from 50 to 55.
- Buffed: Increased Amazing Combo damage 55 to 60.
The Punisher
- Nerfed: Turret and Spell Field damage down (12 to 10 each); Ultimate energy cost increased (3,400 to 3,700).
Winter Soldier
- Buffed: Roterstern damage falloff improved (max falloff at 40 m increases from 60 % to 70 %).
Wolverine
- Nerfed: Feral Leap strike duration extended (4 s to 5 s) but cooldown lengthened from 12 s to 15 s.
Also read: All upcoming skins in Marvel Rivals Season 3
Strategist
Invisible Woman
- Mixed: Orb Projection now heals more on launch (40 to 45) but less on return (40 to 35); launch damage higher (20 to 25), return damage lower (20 to 15).
Loki
- Nerfed: God of Mischief ultimate now costs more (4,000 to 4,300).
Mantis
- Mixed: Healing Flower total heal slower per second from 20/s to 12.5/s, but its passive now heals 2.5 % per second; ultimate Soul Resurgence costs more from 3,700 to 4,300 but grants extra max health from 100 to 150.
Ultron
- Buffed/Nerfed: Adjusted flight acceleration (8 s to 6 s); Firewall gives slightly less self health (75 to 65) and ally bonus health (55 to 50).
Also read: All Marvel Rivals Season 3 leaks
Season 3 in Marvel Rivals feels like a thoughtful recalibration: pushing underused heroes forward, softening overbearing champions, and refreshing team comps with vibrant new synergies. While Emma Frost and Iron Man saw nerfs to curb dominance, fan favorites like The Thing, Namor, and Venom are poised to shine. Phoenix’s launch and her fiery synergy with Wolverine may shake the meta, but seasoned players will relish finding new counters and strategies.
Also read: How to link Marvel Rivals to Twitch
Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:
- What are Marvel Rivals college perks?
- How to get Captain America - Captain Klyntar skin in Marvel Rivals
- How old is Peni Parker in Marvel Rivals?
- How to get the Thor Majestic Raiment skin in Marvel Rivals
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.