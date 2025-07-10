Marvel Rivals Season 3 has officially arrived, bringing a wave of high-stakes balance updates, character changes, and gameplay enhancements to NetEase’s fast-growing 6v6 hero shooter. Released on July 11, 2025, this new season marks a significant turning point for the game, not just because of the introduction of two fiery new Duelist heroes — Phoenix and Blade — but also due to a sweeping list of hero balance changes that promise to shake up the game’s competitive landscape.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the hero balance changes coming in Marvel Rivals Season 3.

Balance changes in Marvel Rivals Season 3

Vanguard

Emma Frost

Nerfed: Telepathic Pulse damage slightly reduced at 99 energy from 120/s to 110/s and 100 energy from 150/s to 140/s, and her Diamond Form damage mitigation eased from 30 % to 25 %.

Buffed: Ultimate Psionic Seduction costs less energy from 3,700 to 3,400.

The Thing

Buffed: New ability “Battle Blitz” lets him leap up to 20 m and gain 25 % damage reduction, and his Stone Haymaker now knocks down flyers.

Ad

Trending

Venom

Buffed: Cellular Corrosion now slows enemies more effectively from 15 % to 25 %.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 3 trailer shows first look at Blade and Phoenix

Duelist

Human Torch

Nerfed: Fire Cluster damage reduced from 6 to 5.5, and Supernova ultimate has weaker shockwave from 80 to 75 and Fire Tornadoes DoT from 120/s to 110/s.

Buffed: Gains a 5 % damage bonus when anchoring in Team-Up comps.

Iron Man

Nerfed: Repulsor Blast loses punch (Hits 1 & 2 are –5 damage each when Armor Overdrive is active), and Invincible Pulse Cannon’s energy cost increased from 2,800 to 3,400.

Ad

Mister Fantastic

Nerfed: Inflated State now provides less bonus health from 400 to 350.

Namor

Buffed: Trident of Neptune gets stronger from 70 to 75 damage, and both trident and Wrath projectiles fly faster (120 to 150 m/s).

Scarlet Witch

Mixed: Reduced Reality Erasure ultimate max slow rate from 35 % to 25 % but has increased damage from 750 850.

Spider-Man

Buffed: “Get Over Here!” kick up increased from 50 to 55 damage.

Buffed: Mid-air “Spider-Power” damage increased from 50 to 55.

Buffed: Increased Amazing Combo damage 55 to 60.

Ad

The Punisher

Nerfed: Turret and Spell Field damage down (12 to 10 each); Ultimate energy cost increased (3,400 to 3,700).

Winter Soldier

Buffed: Roterstern damage falloff improved (max falloff at 40 m increases from 60 % to 70 %).

Wolverine

Nerfed: Feral Leap strike duration extended (4 s to 5 s) but cooldown lengthened from 12 s to 15 s.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: All upcoming skins in Marvel Rivals Season 3

Strategist

Invisible Woman

Mixed: Orb Projection now heals more on launch (40 to 45) but less on return (40 to 35); launch damage higher (20 to 25), return damage lower (20 to 15).

Loki

Nerfed: God of Mischief ultimate now costs more (4,000 to 4,300).

Mantis

Mixed: Healing Flower total heal slower per second from 20/s to 12.5/s, but its passive now heals 2.5 % per second; ultimate Soul Resurgence costs more from 3,700 to 4,300 but grants extra max health from 100 to 150.

Ad

Ultron

Buffed/Nerfed: Adjusted flight acceleration (8 s to 6 s); Firewall gives slightly less self health (75 to 65) and ally bonus health (55 to 50).

Also read: All Marvel Rivals Season 3 leaks

Season 3 in Marvel Rivals feels like a thoughtful recalibration: pushing underused heroes forward, softening overbearing champions, and refreshing team comps with vibrant new synergies. While Emma Frost and Iron Man saw nerfs to curb dominance, fan favorites like The Thing, Namor, and Venom are poised to shine. Phoenix’s launch and her fiery synergy with Wolverine may shake the meta, but seasoned players will relish finding new counters and strategies.

Ad

Also read: How to link Marvel Rivals to Twitch

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.