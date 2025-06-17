How to link Marvel Rivals to Twitch

If you enjoy playing Marvel Rivals but haven't linked your account to Twitch yet, you're missing out on many lucrative rewards. Most gamers appreciate free stuff, especially if it looks cool in-game. This includes sprays, skins, and other cosmetic drops, all by connecting to Twitch.

This article will walk you through how to link your Marvel Rivals account with Twitch.

Steps for linking Marvel Rivals with Twitch

Follow these steps to link your MarvelRivals account with Twitch:

Start at the Marvel Rivals website : Open up your browser and head to marvelrivals.com. This is where everything starts.

: Open up your browser and head to marvelrivals.com. This is where everything starts. Log in to your Marvel Rivals account : Tap the Log In button located in the upper right corner of the screen. Choose your preferred platform and sign in.

: Tap the Log In button located in the upper right corner of the screen. Choose your preferred platform and sign in. Check your profile : If you are already logged in, click your profile icon in the upper right corner again to display your account menu.

: If you are already logged in, click your profile icon in the upper right corner again to display your account menu. Find the Connections tab : In the menu, locate the Connections tab and click on it. This is where you will manage your linked accounts.

: In the menu, locate the Connections tab and click on it. This is where you will manage your linked accounts. Connect with Twitch: From the list of options, choose Twitch. A pop-up will guide you through the process – keep following the steps, grant the permissions, and that's it!

Linking Marvel Rivals with Twitch is easy (Image via NetEase Games)

Once connected, you're good to go. Next time there is a Twitch Drops campaign on Marvel Rivals, simply watch a participating stream. If you're logged in to your Twitch account, any eligible rewards will be added automatically to your in-game inventory.

Why should you link Marvel Rivals with Twitch?

Marvel Rivals often makes exclusive in-game rewards available on Twitch that you can't get anywhere else. We're talking time-limited cosmetics, such as theme sprays and special skins, that make your character pop. And you don't need to shell out a dime or grind for hours. Just tune in during your usual activity and earn rewards.

Linking your accounts now means you won't have to hurry next time drops are live, even if you don't watch livestreams every day. This unique arrangement provides rewards each time new freebies are launched.

So yes, if you're already playing Marvel Rivals, connecting your account to the popular streaming platform is a no-brainer. Free stuff, zero effort.

