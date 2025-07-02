As expected, players will be able to purchase some brand-new skins in Marvel Rivals Season 3. Furthermore, the upcoming two-month event will introduce two new characters — Blade and Jean Grey (aka Phoenix) — and include many balance tweaks, a new map, and changes to Team-Up abilities. In terms of cosmetics, the new season will be filled mainly with Venom- and Phoenix Force-themed Costumes.
This article lists all the upcoming skins in Marvel Rivals Season 3.
Note: This article is a work in progress. We are mainly listing skins seen in trailers or other promotional footage. Costumes based on rumors are excluded.
All upcoming skins in Marvel Rivals Season 3
Hela - Queen in Black
The first new Costume seen in the Season 3 "The Abyss Awakens" trailer is Hela's Symbiote skin. It might be called Queen in Black, the name given to her by Knull. The skin has red and black colors, inspired by the creator of the Symbiotes.
Squirrel Girl, Jeff the Land Shark, and Rocket Raccoon - Symbiote skins
As seen during the Dev Vision Vol. 7 video, the Season 3 battlepass will introduce three unique Symbiote-based skins in Marvel Rivals Season 3. These follow the theme of Venom and are hence all black Costumes with white highlights.
Blade - Knull Essence
After we're introduced to Blade, his outfit transforms into a new Symbiote-themed skin that looks like an armored suit. The skin also adds flames to Blade's sword.
Magik, Wolverine, and Emma Frost - Phoenix Force
While we don't see them during the trailer, the title screen of "The Abyss Awakens" showcases both Magik and Wolverine. Both are seen in colors connected to the cosmic entity that holds a strong bond with Jean Grey. Thus, their skins might be referred to as "Phoenix Force" variants.
Additionally, the Dev Vision video also shows Emma Frost's upcoming skin. The Costume's front features a bright orange phoenix, which indicates that she might also be a part of the Phoenix Force skin collection.
Symbiote Storm
In the Dev Vision footage, the new Events tab featured three sections. One of them showcased the Symbiote variant of Ororo Munroe, called Symbiote Storm. It seems like the skin might be a free one that can be unlocked by completing challenges, similar to Combat Chests.
Chroma Color variants
The new season will also bring Chroma Color variants of certain skins. These typically are new color themes for particular skins that players already own. So far, upcoming Chroma Color variants have been shown for four different skins:
- Invisible Woman - Malice
- Jeff the Land Shark - Sunshine Land Shark
- Rocket Raccoon - Sunshine Raccoon
- Scarlet Witch - Immortal Sovereign
Pre-season Costumes
Two unique skins are set to release on July 3, 2025, before the new season launches:
- Spider-Man - Future Foundation
- Captain America - Captain Klyntar
This concludes our list of all the upcoming skins in Marvel Rivals Season 3.
