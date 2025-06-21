How to complete Venom's Bubble Pop Event in Marvel Rivals? All rewards and more explained

Marvel Rivals is back with another fun event, and this one is as chaotic and gooey as you'd expect from anything involving Venom. The Bubble Pop Event launched on June 19, 2025, introducing new challenges, cosmetics, and even a free costume for Human Torch.
Whether you're just here for the freebies or eyeing the wild premium Venom skin, here’s a full breakdown of what the event offers, how to make progress, and what you can earn along the way.
Venom's Bubble Pop Event in Marvel Rivals: All rewards to claim and other details
The event kicked off on June 19, 2025 (UTC), and the free version will stick around until July 11, 2025. That gives you a solid few weeks to complete everything without having to log in every single day.
Now, if you decide to go the premium route, we have good news: there’s no time limit once you buy it. So if life gets in the way, you won’t lose out on those rewards.
Everyone gets access to the free version of the event just by logging in and playing. It comes with a few sprays, emotes, and the big prize: the Future Foundation Human Torch costume. It’s a sleek black and white suit matching the Future Foundation versions of other Fantastic Four members like Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic.
Here's a look at the rewards from both the free and premium tracks from the event:
If you're looking for even more rewards, there's also a Premium Pass available for 490 Lattice. That unlocks an alternate set of items, including the highlight of the event, the hilarious and slightly terrifying Pink Bubble Venom skin.
The Bubble Pop Event is structured around daily missions. One unlocks each day, and each one gives you both a free and a premium reward if you have the pass.
In addition to the Bubble Pop event, Marvel Rivals is releasing a few new store skins that aren't related to the event but are being released concurrently:
- Binary Fist Iron Fist
- Phoenix Knight Moon Knight
These are separate purchases using Units, so they won’t show up in your event progress. But if you’re a skin collector, you might want to check them out while grinding through missions.
