Spider-Man is getting the iconic Tobey Maguire dance in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is leaning harder than ever into fan service with its upcoming Season 3, and Spider-Man fans, in particular, are in for a treat. Not only is the character getting a sleek new Symbiote suit this season, but the game is also throwing in one of the most iconic and hilariously divisive moments in superhero movie history: the dance from Spider-Man 3.
Yes, that dance. The one where Peter Parker, corrupted by the black suit and a dangerous dose of confidence, decides to go full jazz-lounge menace on the streets of New York. It’s awkward, it's legendary, and now it’s officially an emote in Marvel Rivals.
Marvel Rivals will feature Spider-Man performing the famous Tobey Maguire dance
Marvel Rivals' third season is looking like an exciting one. Early-access players and content creators have already started teasing what's coming, including some chaotic Wolverine buffs and the long-awaited debut of Phoenix. However, for a lot of fans, the big highlight is Spider-Man’s Symbiote content.
The black suit that the character is getting isn't a straight copy of Tobey Maguire’s film version; this one’s closer to the classic comic book design, complete with a white spider symbol across the chest.
Still, developer NetEase Games clearly couldn’t resist throwing in a little something for fans of director Sam Raimi’s cult-favorite trilogy.
Both the Symbiote suit and the dance emote are locked behind Season 3’s Battle Pass, which goes live on July 11, 2025. If you want to channel your inner Bully Maguire in the middle of a match, you’ll need to grab the pass and level it up. The exact tier for the dance hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s expected to be a mid-to-late unlock, given how popular it’s going to be.
Marvel Rivals is now not just a competitive shooter; it’s turning into a playground for Marvel fans. The addition of this dance emote shows that NetEase Games isn’t afraid to have fun with the game’s tone.
It’s not every day you get to suit up as Spider-Man, swing across the battlefield, and then immediately break into one of the most unintentionally funny dance routines in film history. NetEase Games' shooter, however, is bringing that type of excitement into Season 3.
