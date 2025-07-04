Spider-Man is getting the iconic Tobey Maguire dance in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is leaning harder than ever into fan service with its upcoming Season 3, and Spider-Man fans, in particular, are in for a treat. Not only is the character getting a sleek new Symbiote suit this season, but the game is also throwing in one of the most iconic and hilariously divisive moments in superhero movie history: the dance from Spider-Man 3.

Ad

Yes, that dance. The one where Peter Parker, corrupted by the black suit and a dangerous dose of confidence, decides to go full jazz-lounge menace on the streets of New York. It’s awkward, it's legendary, and now it’s officially an emote in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals will feature Spider-Man performing the famous Tobey Maguire dance

Marvel Rivals' third season is looking like an exciting one. Early-access players and content creators have already started teasing what's coming, including some chaotic Wolverine buffs and the long-awaited debut of Phoenix. However, for a lot of fans, the big highlight is Spider-Man’s Symbiote content.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The black suit that the character is getting isn't a straight copy of Tobey Maguire’s film version; this one’s closer to the classic comic book design, complete with a white spider symbol across the chest.

Still, developer NetEase Games clearly couldn’t resist throwing in a little something for fans of director Sam Raimi’s cult-favorite trilogy.

Read more: MR will have Storm holding Mjolnir before MCU

Both the Symbiote suit and the dance emote are locked behind Season 3’s Battle Pass, which goes live on July 11, 2025. If you want to channel your inner Bully Maguire in the middle of a match, you’ll need to grab the pass and level it up. The exact tier for the dance hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s expected to be a mid-to-late unlock, given how popular it’s going to be.

Ad

Marvel Rivals is now not just a competitive shooter; it’s turning into a playground for Marvel fans. The addition of this dance emote shows that NetEase Games isn’t afraid to have fun with the game’s tone.

It’s not every day you get to suit up as Spider-Man, swing across the battlefield, and then immediately break into one of the most unintentionally funny dance routines in film history. NetEase Games' shooter, however, is bringing that type of excitement into Season 3.

Ad

Also read: How to play Adam Warlock in MR?

For more articles on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.