Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass: All skins, price, and is it worth buying?

Marvel Rivals Season 3 is out now, bringing tons of new content and a fresh wave of excitement in the community. As always, the game features a brand-new Battle Pass, and it's packed with plenty of unique cosmetic items. From unique emotes and sprays to some of the most detailed skins yet, there are a lot of things you can use to customize your character.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass.

Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass prices

The price of the Battle Pass remains the same, starting at 990 Lattice, which is equivalent to $9.99 in real money. Meanwhile, the premium version of the pass costs 2,100 Lattice or $19.99. The premium version grants you 2,800 extra Chrono Tokens and a 20% Chrono Tokens bonus.

Here's the current price of Lattice in Marvel Rivals Season 3 if you want to top up:

100 Lattice: $0.99

$0.99 500 Lattice: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 Lattice: $9.99

$9.99 2,180 Lattice: $19.99

$19.99 5,680 Lattice: $49.99

$49.99 11,680 Lattice: $99.99

All rewards available in the Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass

Here are all the rewards from each page and how many Chrono Tokens are required to unlock them:

Page 1

Battle Pass Page 1 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

Symbiote Squirrel Skin: 0 Chrono Tokens

0 Chrono Tokens Squirrel Girl Fun For All Emote (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Symbiote Squirrel Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Phoenix Nameplate (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Symbiote Squirrel Nameplate: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Squirrel Girl Alien Awesomeness MVP Animation: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Unstable Molecules: 200 Chrono Tokens

Page 2

Battle Pass Page 2 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

Black Panther Emblem Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Golden Panther Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Golden Panther Nameplate (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Black Panther Mystic Herb Might Emote: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Units (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Lattice: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Golden Black Panther Skin: 400 Chrono Tokens

Page 3

Battle Pass Page 3 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

Wolverine Emblem Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Weapon Phoenix Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Fiery Fury Wolverine Emote (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Unstable Molecules (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Weapon Phoenix Nameplate: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Units: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Wolverine Weapon Phoenix skin: 400 Chrono Tokens

Page 4

Battle Pass Page 4 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

100 Units (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Unstable Molecules (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Groot Emblem Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Symbiote Flora Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Symbiote Flora Nameplate (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Blossoming Hope Groot Emote (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Groot Symbiote Flora skin (Free): 400 Chrono Tokens

Page 5

Battle Pass Page 5 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

100 Units: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Phoenix King Nameplate (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Phoenix King Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Divine Assistance MVP Animation: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Burst of Laughter Namor Emote: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Lattice (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Namor Phoenix King skin: 400 Chrono Tokens

Page 6

Battle Pass Page 6 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

Flarkin’ Klyntar Gallery Card (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

Page 7

Battle Pass Page 7 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

100 Units (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens All Black Collectables (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Blade Nameplate (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens King in White Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens King in White Nameplate (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Unstable Molecules: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens King in White Adam Warlock skin: 400 Chrono Tokens

Page 8

Battle Pass Page 8 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

100 Unstable Molecules (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Black Suit Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Black Suit Nameplate (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Spider-Man Evil Dance Emote: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Ties Reforged Spider-Man MVP Animation: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Lattice: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Spider-Man Black Suit skin: 400 Chrono Tokens

Page 9

Battle Pass Page 9 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

Emma Frost Fiery Toast Emote (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Phoenix Diamond Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Units (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Lattice: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Phoenix Diamond Nameplate: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Celestial Flames Emma Frost MVP Animation: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Emma Frost Phoenix Diamond skin: 400 Chrono Tokens

Page 10

Battle Pass Page 10 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

100 Unstable Molecules (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Symbiote Raccoon Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Symbiote Raccoon Nameplate (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Jeff the Land Shark Emblem (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Cozy Chaos Emote (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Victory Bound MVP Animation (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Symbiote Raccoon skin (Free): 400 Chrono Tokens

Page 11

Battle Pass Page 11 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

100 Lattice (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Devouring Duo Spray (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Jeff the Land Shark Cohesive Cling Emote (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens 100 Lattice: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Devouring Duo Nameplate: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Jeff the Land Shark Master of the Playground MVP Animation: 200 Chrono Tokens

200 Chrono Tokens Jeff the Land Shark Devouring Duo skin: 400 Chrono Tokens

Page 12

Battle Pass Page 12 (Image via SK Gaming || NetEase Games)

Light in the Darkness Gallery Card (Free): 200 Chrono Tokens

Is the Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass worth buying?

The Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass has some of the most detailed skins so far. Not only do you unlock high-quality outfits for fan-favorite heroes like Spider-Man, Namor, and Rocket Raccoon, but you also earn plenty of currency back that you can use in the next season.

Thus, the Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass is definitely worth buying if you are planning to play regularly.

