Marvel Rivals downtime today (July 11, 2025): When will the servers be back online?

Marvel Rivals Season 3: The Abyss Awakens is just a few hours away, with the update scheduled to go live on July 11, 2025, at 9 am UTC. For this reason, the servers will go offline for maintenance, meaning the game will be temporarily inaccessible. They will be back online in about two hours.

The title's new season introduces a variety of new content, including a hero, a map, a Battle Pass, and more. This article covers all the details about the downtime before it goes live and when the servers will be back online.

When will servers come online after the Marvel Rivals downtime today (July 11, 2025)?

As mentioned earlier, the Marvel Rivals Season 3: The Abyss Awakens update is set to begin on July 11, 2025, at 9 am UTC. According to the official patch notes, developer NetEase Games estimates that the update will take approximately two hours to implement, during which the servers will be offline.

Please note that this is only an estimate and not final; the downtime may extend depending on the progress or in case of any unforeseen issues. However, if everything goes smoothly and as planned, the servers should be back online for all regions by 11 AM UTC.

Here is the list of regional dates and times for when the Season 3 update begins, along with the estimated time when the servers are expected to come back online across all regions:

Time Zone Date and time Estimated time for the servers to be back online Pacific Time (PT) July 11, 2025, at 2 am July 11, 2025, at 4 am Mountain Time (MT) July 11, 2025, at 3 am July 11, 2025, at 4 am Central Time (CT) July 11, 2025, at 4 am July 11, 2025, at 6 am Eastern Time (ET) July 11, 2025, at 5 am July 11, 2025, at 7 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) July 11, 2025, at 9 am July 11, 2025, at 11 am British Standard Time (BST) July 11, 2025, at 10 am July 11, 2025, at 12 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) July 11, 2025, at 12 pm July 11, 2025, at 2 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) July 11, 2025, at 2:30 pm July 11, 2025, at 4:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) July 11, 2025, at 5 pm July 11, 2025, at 7 pm Japan Standard Time (JST) July 11, 2025, at 6 pm July 11, 2025, at 8 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) July 11, 2025, at 7 pm July 11, 2025, at 9 pm New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) July 11, 2025, at 9 pm July 11, 2025, at 11 pm

That's everything you need to know about the MR downtime today.

