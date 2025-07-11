  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Marvel Rivals downtime today (July 11, 2025): When will the servers be back online?

Marvel Rivals downtime today (July 11, 2025): When will the servers be back online?

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 11, 2025 07:33 GMT
Exploring theMarvel Rivals downtime for July 11, 2025 (Image via NetEase Games)
The Marvel Rivals servers will go offline for maintenance on July 11, 2025 (Image via NetEase Games)

Marvel Rivals Season 3: The Abyss Awakens is just a few hours away, with the update scheduled to go live on July 11, 2025, at 9 am UTC. For this reason, the servers will go offline for maintenance, meaning the game will be temporarily inaccessible. They will be back online in about two hours.

Ad

The title's new season introduces a variety of new content, including a hero, a map, a Battle Pass, and more. This article covers all the details about the downtime before it goes live and when the servers will be back online.

When will servers come online after the Marvel Rivals downtime today (July 11, 2025)?

As mentioned earlier, the Marvel Rivals Season 3: The Abyss Awakens update is set to begin on July 11, 2025, at 9 am UTC. According to the official patch notes, developer NetEase Games estimates that the update will take approximately two hours to implement, during which the servers will be offline.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Please note that this is only an estimate and not final; the downtime may extend depending on the progress or in case of any unforeseen issues. However, if everything goes smoothly and as planned, the servers should be back online for all regions by 11 AM UTC.

Here is the list of regional dates and times for when the Season 3 update begins, along with the estimated time when the servers are expected to come back online across all regions:

Ad

Time Zone

Date and time

Estimated time for the servers to be back online

Pacific Time (PT)

July 11, 2025, at 2 am

July 11, 2025, at 4 am

Mountain Time (MT)

July 11, 2025, at 3 am

July 11, 2025, at 4 am

Central Time (CT)

July 11, 2025, at 4 am

July 11, 2025, at 6 am

Eastern Time (ET)

July 11, 2025, at 5 am

July 11, 2025, at 7 am

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)

July 11, 2025, at 9 am

July 11, 2025, at 11 am

British Standard Time (BST)

July 11, 2025, at 10 am

July 11, 2025, at 12 pm

Moscow Standard Time (MSK)

July 11, 2025, at 12 pm

July 11, 2025, at 2 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST)

July 11, 2025, at 2:30 pm

July 11, 2025, at 4:30 pm

China Standard Time (CST)

July 11, 2025, at 5 pm

July 11, 2025, at 7 pm

Japan Standard Time (JST)

July 11, 2025, at 6 pm

July 11, 2025, at 8 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

July 11, 2025, at 7 pm

July 11, 2025, at 9 pm

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)

July 11, 2025, at 9 pm

July 11, 2025, at 11 pm

Ad

Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 3 release countdown: Start time for all regions

That's everything you need to know about the MR downtime today.

For more articles, check out the links below:

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications