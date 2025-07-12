How to get Discord x Marvel Rivals Phoenix Avatar for free

The Discord x Marvel Rivals Phoenix Avatar is now live to celebrate the launch of Season 3. This season features two main themes: the flames of the Phoenix and the Klytnar-inspired Symbiotic skins, giving players plenty of new content to explore. As always, the update has introduced a new Discord avatar related to the season's theme. This time, the avatar is inspired entirely by Phoenix.
Here’s how you can unlock the Discord x Marvel Rivals Phoenix Avatar for free.
How to unlock the Discord x Marvel Rivals Phoenix Avatar
The Phoenix Avatar is one of the most unique and detailed Discord Avatar collaborations so far. It features the full character model of Phoenix floating above your profile picture on the left. On the opposite side, bright flames form the shape of a fiery angel, creating a unique effect that really stands out during voice chat.
If you are interested in unlocking the Marvel Rivals Phoenix Avatar, first accept the quest in Discord:
- Open Discord on your PC or console.
- Click on User Settings by clicking the gear icon in the bottom left.
- Scroll down to Gift Inventory and select View Quests.
- Find the Marvel Rivals banner and click Accept Quest.
- Choose your platform depending on where you play the game.
Once you’ve accepted the quest, play Marvel Rivals Season 3 for at least 15 minutes; any game mode of your choice. You can also play in a solo lobby against AI, or even in a custom lobby with friends. However, make sure both Discord and Marvel Rivals are running at the same time and on the same platform, or the playtime won't count.
Once you complete the quest, claim the Discord Avatar from the Claimed Quests section in the Gifts Inventory tab. Note that this is a limited-time reward that can only be claimed until July 19, 2025. Additionally, you can only keep the Marvel Rivals Phoenix Avatar in your inventory for two months from the day you unlock it.
