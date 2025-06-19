How to get Dead by Daylight x FNAF Discord banner for free

The Dead by Daylight x FNAF collaboration has been a massive success so far. It has resulted in the game reaching its all-time peak player count of over 105,000 on Steam, over eight years after its original release. To celebrate the success of this crossover, the developers are giving players a chance to unlock a free item. Unlike the usual Discord collaboration that features an Avatar, this one features a profile banner instead.
On that note, here’s how to unlock the Dead by Daylight x FNAF Springtrap Discord banner for free.
How to unlock the Dead by Daylight x FNAF Springtrap Discord banner for free
This Dead by Daylight x FNAF Springtrap Discord profile banner features a creepy image of William Afton's reflection in a large mirror. It captures the eerie vibe of both games pretty well.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To claim this item for free, all you have to do is play Dead by Daylight for 15 minutes on either PC or console.
Here's a step-by-step guide to accepting the quest on Discord:
- Open the Discord app on your PC or console.
- Go to User Settings by clicking on the gear icon at the bottom of the window.
- Scroll down and click on Gift Inventory.
- There, locate the Dead by Daylight collaboration banner and hit Accept Quest.
- Complete the CAPTCHA and choose your platform: PC or console.
Once you accept the quest, play the game on the selected platform for 15 minutes, and the profile banner will automatically appear in the Claimed Quests section of the Gift Inventory in Discord.
Note that both Dead by Daylight and Discord must be running together and on the same device, or else the playtime won't be counted.
That's everything you need to know about the free Dead by Daylight x FNAF banner. The last day to complete this quest is June 25, 2025, after which it will not return again. The best part about this item is that, unlike other free Discord cosmetic collaborations, the Springtrap profile banner does not expire in two months, and you can keep it forever.
Read more articles here:
- Assassin's Creed Shadows x Dead by Daylight quest collaboration
- Dead by Daylight update 8.7.0: Everything new added with the latest patch
- NetEase to shut down Dead by Daylight Mobile operations in 2025
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.