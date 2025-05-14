Assassin's Creed Shadows x Dead by Daylight quest collaboration

Ubisoft is ramping up its post-launch support for Assassin's Creed Shadows, and one of the bigger surprises is a horror-themed crossover with Dead by Daylight. As part of the game’s second major update since release, a new quest themed around Behaviour Interactive’s asymmetric survival horror game will go live on May 27, 2027.

Ad

The developers have aimed to add a unique twist to the feudal Japan setting with this new update. Read on to learn more.

Assassin's Creed Shadows x Dead by Daylight: A cryptic teaser sets the tone

Glimpse from the Assassin's Creed Shadows x Dead by Daylight collab teaser (Image via Ubisoft)

The official teaser caption reads:

Ad

Trending

“Step into The Fog. A new Dead by Daylight quest begins. Slip through the shadows. Survive the ordeal.”

Alongside that is a short video clip of Naoe and Yasuke standing by a fire, with a mysterious figure lurking just behind them. It’s not a surprise, though. The Shadows Dev team had already announced special collaborations were coming, and this Dead by Daylight crossover is one of them. No gameplay specifics have been revealed yet, but the wording sets up a survival-themed quest, possibly drawing inspiration from DBD's tension-filled encounters.

Ad

For context, Dead by Daylight is a 1v4 asymmetric multiplayer survival horror game by Behaviour Interactive. One player becomes the Killer, trying to hunt down the other four Survivors. Survivors must fix five generators and escape while avoiding getting caught and sacrificed to the Entity — a shadowy force that drives the game’s core loop.

Over the years, Ubisoft has hosted crossovers with tons of horror movies, series, and games; thus, this latest Assassin’s Creed crossover fits right in.

Ad

Update details

This DBD quest drops in late May, going live as part of Assassin's Creed Shadows’ second major update. The same patch will also include solid gameplay additions, including:

1) Parkour finally gets better

Parkour is finally receiving adequate attention, especially for players asking for smoother traversal. The late May update adds:

Back-ejects

Reanimated side-ejects

Vertical Ledge Jump, which allows both protagonists to grab ledges and awnings when wall-running isn’t an option

Ad

Ubisoft says more parkour upgrades will keep coming throughout the year.

2) Photo Mode changes

The Photo Mode in Assassin's Creed Shadows is also expanding. Players can expect new filters and stickers, ambient music, better poses, and more expressive facial options, designed to help players capture feudal Japan with more style and personality.

Thus, fans of the title can expect this to be more than just a minor crossover. It’s a proper content update with gameplay tweaks rolled in.

Ad

Check out: All you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Shadows map

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.