Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.4 patch notes explored

Ubisoft has unveiled the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.4 patch notes, which highlight the new quality-of-life features and bug fixes coming to the game. This update will also bring the first major post-launch story quest, The Works of Luis Frois, where you will embark on a journey helping the historical Jesuit Missionary.

This article will cover the full patch notes for the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.4.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.4 patch notes

The Assassin's Creed Title Update 1.0.4 will become available on May 6, 2025, at 2 pm UTC / 10 am EDT / 7 am PT. Below, you can find the size of the patch on various platforms where the game is available.

PS5: 4.67 GB

4.67 GB Xbox Series X/S: 20 GB

20 GB MAC: 9 GB

9 GB PC (Ubisoft Launcher): 17 GB

17 GB Steam: 8.5 GB

New Features

New Free Story Pack: The Works of Luis Frois

Luis Frois (Image via Ubisoft)

An encounter with Luis Frois at a Jesuit Mission turns into an opportunity to help an old friend. Retrieve lost notes, protect Lady Satoko, and learn more about the Jesuits in this new Free Story Pack playable with both Naoe and Yasuke.

To meet with Luis Frois and start the quest arc, head to Azuchi. Luis will be located south of the Merchants’ Quarters. The quest will be available upon completing “The Path He Walks”, in Yasuke’s Board.

Codex Update: Character Entries

Character bios (Image via Ubisoft)

Character bios in the Codex database have been added to help you keep track of the many allies and foes you will meet throughout your journey in feudal Japan.

Here is a list of bug fixes coming with the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.4 patch.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.4 patch: General

Fixed an issue where pressing "Go to board" for "Complete Yasuke's personal journey" does not redirect the player to Yasuke's quest board.

Fixed an issue where some trinkets could not be accessed in the Forge.

Fixed some issues where visual customization could not be applied to certain weapons.

Fixed a visual issue with the Red Bull trinket swapping between Yasuke and Naoe.

Addressed several AI issues.

Addressed several audio issues.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.4 patch: World

All props near an altar or a religious building will now be static, preventing any destruction.

Fixed an issue where too many deer were spawning and running on main roads. Oh dear, watch out!

Merchants will no longer offer multiple instances of the same item in shops.

Fixed an issue where buying and equipping headgear would kick you from the merchant menu.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.4 patch: Quests

Fixed an issue where, in the quest “Astray”, players could not talk to Nakamura Tadashige.

NOTE: Players will need to step away from Nakamura Tadashige (+500 meters) and then come back to speak with them.

Fixed an issue where Nagato would sometimes not follow the correct path in the prologue during the "Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki" quest.

Fixed an issue where Momochi Sandayu does not attack during the objective "Kill the Soldier" in the "Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki" quest.

Fixed an issue where Nagato would despawn after a save/load during the quest "The Onryo Samurai".

A prompt will now properly appear to observe during the objective "Reach a high place to observe the Onryo Samurai" in the quest "The Onryo Samurai".

Addressed an issue with enemy NPCs fighting each other after talking to Shotei during "Against the Koga-ryu".

Fixed an issue where Tokubei would start attacking anyone who enters conflict with the player during the "Confront Tokubei" objective of the "Losing Hand" quest.

Fixed an issue where quest directions do not match the quest location during the "Meet Katsuhime" objective of "Against the Koga-ryu" quest.

Addressed an issue where Yasuke would recover all of his health upon receiving a killing blow from Marume Nagayoshi during the duel from "Nobutsaha's Students".

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.4 patch: Stealth

Fixed an issue where Improved Ground Assassination (Assassin passive skill) would not work properly.

Fixed an issue where Assassinations would not remove any health from knocked-out enemies.

Fixed an issue where, after performing a Double Assassination, Naoe could not swap weapons if she was using the Katana as her primary weapon.

Fixed an issue with Yasuke’s Brutal Assassination not triggering at a certain distance with NPCs.

Fixed Guaranteed Assassination not working with the kunai.

Fixed an issue where Naoe could use smoke bombs to trigger Guaranteed Assassination opportunities on bosses.

Fixed an issue where crouching during a Sprint Dodge would increase the speed of the crouch state.

Fixed an issue where Naoe had a delay when crouching after moving while aiming a tool.

Fixed an issue where the corner cover camera would not always trigger.

Fixed an issue with alarm bells respawning after cutscenes. Please don't ring. Please don't ring. Please don't ring.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.4 patch: Combat

Adjusted the Igan Sunset Tanto perk (i.e., slow down time on Escape Strike) to prevent endless slowdown when using Escape Strike repeatedly.

The perk now works as follows: “Slow down time after Escape Strike interrupts enemies.”

Fixed an issue with the Snake Bite ability (Kusarigama) costing more than one chunk of adrenaline. Two fangs. But one bite.

Fixed an issue where the "Crescent Strike” ability (Naginata) did not deal any damage on its first hit.

Fixed various issues with perks not functioning correctly.

Fixed an issue where letters displayed on screen would not automatically close when the player entered conflict.

Fixed an issue where Naoe cannot dodge if she first attacks the Ashigaru Swordsman with a posture attack during the "Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki" quest.

Fixed an issue where the ability wheel would still display the abilities from the previously equipped weapon when being unarmed.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.4 patch: Visuals & Graphics

Fixed several animation, visual, or misplacement issues.

Fixed various rendering issues.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.4 patch: UI & HUD

Addressed various UI/HUD issues.

Addressed localization issues.

Fixed an issue with the tutorial explaining how to use boats. How do you row this thing?

Fixed an issue where the four targets of the Pirate Alliance were not aligned on the Objective Board.

Fixed an issue where the drop-down list is missing for "Text Color" and "Background Color" options in the Captions menu.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.4 patch: Photo Mode

Fixed various visual issues with Photo Mode.

Fixed an issue where the last known position visual effect remained visible in Photo Mode.

Fixed an issue where the Codex Orbs remained present in Photo Mode.

Fixed an issue where the vignette effect size increases when decreasing the value in Photo Mode.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.4 patch: Hideout

Fixed an issue where the blacksmith was missing from the hideout. I must upgrade my weapons!

Fixed an issue where some trinkets could not be accessed in the Forge.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.4 patch: Stability & Performance

Addressed various crashing and stability issues.

Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.4 patch: Platform-Specific issues

Xbox

Fixed an issue where the "Balanced" mode was missing in the Performance options.

PC

VRAM usage is now added to the performance overlay when using the benchmark tool.

Improved description in the Scalability options to better reflect the impact on CPU and GPU.

Addressed an issue with conflicting bindings for mouse & keyboard on PC.

Fixed an issue where the VRAM meter doesn't accurately update the VRAM usage when settings are individually changed.

Addressed an issue with PC using Photo Mode with the Ultra-wide screen settings.

SteamDeck

Addressed an issue where there was a heavy loss of FPS in the opening animation before arriving at the Animus HUB (memories).

MacOS

Fixed an issue where the resolution options are all "Custom" when the game is in windowed mode on macOS.

VRAM usage added to the performance overlay.

Addressed an issue with the PS5® DUALSENSE® controller lightbar not emitting the correct light on macOS.

The Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.4 will go live on May 6, 2025.

