Assassin's Creed Shadows post-launch update teases major parkour improvements alongside new expansions

Ubisoft has unveiled its plans for Assassin's Creed Shadows post-launch content. The official account for the series on X has released a short teaser on April 24, 2025, featuring some of the developers who have shared their plans for a special announcement session next week. In the short video, you will also spot one of the features many fans have asked for.

The developers will reveal more details about the Assassin's Creed Shadows post-launch content, including game improvements and plans for the story expansions, soon, on April 30, 2025.

Ubisoft reveals its plans for Assassin's Creed Shadows post-launch update

In a short video released on the official Assassin's Creed account on X, Community Developer of AC Shadows, Dan, has unveiled the studio's plans to reveal the post-launch content for the game. This obviously has the community riled up.

Assassin's Creed content creator and X user, @TheHiddenOneAC, shared their excitement over the news:

Another user, @LewArmitstead, shared their enthusiasm with the statement:

One of the biggest surprises was certainly a recording at the end of the video, which showcased a very short gameplay clip. In it, we can see that the side eject will be finally coming to Assassin's Creed Shadows, which will further improve the already amazing parkour system. This is one of the key features that the community has been asking for ever since the game's launch.

While Ubisoft has only shared snippets of what is coming, it has certainly left the community abuzz. The developers are set to share more details in the upcoming week, most likely with a showcase on April 30, 2025. It was known that Ubisoft had plans to support the game with Assassin's Creed Shadows post-release content, especially story expansions.

The rumored story expansion that will pick up the journey from where it was left off at the end of the game will likely come later this year, in 2025, with the second DLC releasing sometime in 2026. Ubisoft will reveal more details regarding the Assassin's Creed Shadows post-launch content and its roadmap in a few days on April 30.

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

