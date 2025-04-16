Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.3 patch notes explored

Ubisoft has announced the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.3 patch notes, exploring a set of changes coming to the game. Primarily bug fixes, this update is set to go live later today on April 16, 2025 at 7 AM PT. The goal of this patch is to iron out any gameplay issues and bugs that might have appeared in the game after the Assassin's Creed 1.0.2 update.
This article will go over the bug fixes and changes coming with the Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.3 patch.
Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.3 patch notes
The Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.3 is set to go live on April 16 @ 2 pm UTC / 10 am EDT / 7 am PT. This patch aims to fix some of the bug and performance issues across all the platforms with size varying depending on where you are playing it.
Below you can find the revealed size for the update:
- Xbox Series X|S: 11 GB
- PlayStation 5: 0.492 GB
- Ubisoft Connect: 9.03 GB
- Steam: 0.40 GB
- MAC: 9 GB
Let's take a look at what changes you can expect from the new Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.3 update:
Gameplay
- Deactivated the multi-sell features in shops due to unexpected issues.
- Fixed an issue where the option to call the allies was missing.
Stability & Performances
- Fixed stuttering issues on PC.
- Fixed a crash happening during the prologue.
- Fixed a graphical distortion on Yasuke's outfit after dodging.
- Fixed crashing and visual issues with the 'Claw of Dragon' skin when applied to weapons.
- NOTE: Visual customization for this weapon will be re-enabled with this update.
Audio
- Addressed an issue with audio loss.
PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro
- Fixed a graphical issue when activating the HDR and PSSR for PlayStation®5 Pro.
- Fixed crash issues on PlayStation®5.
