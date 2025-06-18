How to get I Love REPO Discord Avatar for free

The I Love REPO Discord Avatar is a free reward announced recently, and it’s one of the most wholesome meme crossovers in a long time. The developers of REPO officially turned the viral meme into a cosmetic item, and fans seem to love it. The original meme had emerged when a streamer named Just.CSmallz had randomly started singing Chest Pain (I love) by Malcolm Todd while playing REPO with his friends.

The meme exploded when popular animator CodaAnim made their own version, which gained over 60 million views across their Instagram and YouTube accounts. Since then, it has become one of the most talked-about memes of 2025 in the gaming community.

On that note, here's how to unlock the I Love REPO Discord Avatar for free.

How to unlock the I Love REPO Discord Avatar

The I Love REPO Discord Avatar features the iconic yellow Semibot that Just.CSmallz was using while singing the Malcolm Todd song on stream. Whether you are a meme enjoyer or a fan of the game, this Discord Avatar is a must-have for your collection.

To unlock this item, all you have to do is play REPO for at least 15 minutes. You are not required to link your account or play any specific game mode. That said, you first need to accept the quest on Discord:

Launch Discord and click the gear icon in the bottom left to open Settings.

Scroll down and select the Gift Inventory option.

There, navigate to the I Love REPO banner and click on "Accept Quest."

Now, simply play the game for the required amount of time while Discord is running in the background. Note that your playtime will not be counted if both REPO and Discord are not running together, and on the same platform.

The quest is only available until June 25, 2025, after which it's very unlikely to return. Additionally, the item will remain in your Discord collection for only two months, which is a bit of a downer, as fans would have loved to keep it permanently.

That's everything you need to know about unlocking the I Love REPO Discord Avatar for free.

