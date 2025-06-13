How to get Discord x Rainbow Six Siege X Sledge Hammer Decoration for free

The Discord x Rainbow Six Siege X Sledge Hammer Decoration is a brand new cosmetic item available on the popular social platform. This item commemorates the launch of the new era in Ubisoft's premier shooter, in which Rainbow Six Siege X has gone free-to-play. This decoration is available for a limited time and will disappear from the Quests tab soon.

Those who want to quickly acquire and equip the new Sledge Hammer-themed decoration will find all the details herein.

How to redeem the Discord x Rainbow Six Siege X Sledge Hammer Decoration

The Discord x Rainbow Six Siege X Sledge Hammer Decoration requires users to first accept a quest, which presents a simple task. This limited-time quest can only be accepted till June 20, 2025. Here's how Discord users and R6 fans can go about doing this:

Open up Discord and go to your User Settings .

and go to your . Scroll down and locate the Gift Inventory under the Payment Settings tab.

under the tab. Click on the View Quests button to get a list of all available quests.

button to get a list of all available quests. Locate the Discord x Rainbow Six Siege X Sledge Hammer Decoration and click on Accept Quest .

. This will ask you to play Rainbow Six Siege X for 15 minutes with the Discord client open, following this you will acquire the new decoration cosmetic.

After acquiring the brand new Discord x Rainbow Six Siege X Sledge Hammer Decoration, users will be able to equip it from the Profiles setting, which can be found under the User Settings tab. Next, clicking on the Change Decoration button will take you through a Decoration collection featuring your owned items as well as some other exciting decorations that can be purchased in the Discord shop.

Note that this exclusive Discord x Siege X Sledge Hammer Decoration can only be equipped for two months. After which, it will be removed from your Discord cosmetics inventory automatically. However, Discord Nitro users will be able to keep this reward.

