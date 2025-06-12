Rainbow Six Siege X Clash Elite set: How to get, price, and more

A Rainbow Six Siege X Clash Elite set just got announced as the first Elite bundle to debut with the onset of R6's new era. Dubbed Honor-Bound Shield, the set arrives just as the infamous shield defender, Clash, received a rework. Also known as Morowa Evans, Clash hails from London, England, and has been a part of Team Rainbow ever since Operation Grim Sky. Due to certain limitations of R6's previous API, Clash had to be taken out of the operator pool multiple times, so that the developers could actively fix her CCE Shield.

However, with Siege X's release, this intimidating defender is back for good, and this time she has new tricks up her sleeve. This article will shed light on the new Rainbow Six Siege X Clash Elite set, how players can acquire it, and more.

How to obtain Clash Elite set "Honor-Bound Shield"

Players interested in purchasing the Rainbow Six Siege X Clash Elite set can follow these steps:

Launch the game on the platform of your choice. In the Main Menu, navigate to the Shop section. In the Shop section, find the Clash Elite Set - Honor-Bound Shield bundle in the highlighted tabs. If you are unable to locate the highlighted tab, head to the Elite Bundles tab by scrolling further. This Elite set can be purchased for 1800 R6 Credits. Players can top up R6 Credits from the Currency Packs section in the Shop's main menu.

After purchasing this Elite set in Siege X, players will be able to equip it from their Appearances section under the Operators tab. Do note that subscribers of the membership and/or battlepass will get an in-game Shop discount that allows them to purchase this set for 1620 R6 Credits instead of the full 1800 price.

What is included in the Clash Elite set "Honor-Bound Shield"?

The newest Elite bundle in Rainbow Six Siege X features several cosmetic items:

Headgear

Uniform

Spotlight Animation

Honor-Bound Shield Operator Portrait

Gold X Card Background

CCE Shield MK2 Gadget Skin

Weapon skins for SPSMG9, Super Shorty, and P-10C

Clash Elite Chibi Charm

The Rainbow Six Siege X Clash Elite set can be found in the game Shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The first-ever Elite set in Rainbow Six Siege X is aptly dubbed Honor-Bound Shield and features Clash in a combat suit. While Harry recruited Clash, Doc had initially opposed this idea as she was a cop with notable instances of insubordination. However, when he got around to mentoring and understanding Clash in person, he described her by stating:

"Someone afraid to show weakness, who uses anger as a shield and refuses to let anyone pass without a fight."

This particular Elite set is therefore named with a reference to Morowa Evans' lore.

