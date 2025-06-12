Rainbow Six Siege X Clash Elite set: How to get, price, and more

A Rainbow Six Siege X Clash Elite set just got announced as the first Elite bundle to debut with the onset of R6's new era. Dubbed Honor-Bound Shield, the set arrives just as the infamous shield defender, Clash, received a rework. Also known as Morowa Evans, Clash hails from London, England, and has been a part of Team Rainbow ever since Operation Grim Sky. Due to certain limitations of R6's previous API, Clash had to be taken out of the operator pool multiple times, so that the developers could actively fix her CCE Shield.
However, with Siege X's release, this intimidating defender is back for good, and this time she has new tricks up her sleeve. This article will shed light on the new Rainbow Six Siege X Clash Elite set, how players can acquire it, and more.
Also read: How to get SUISUI Dokkaebi bundle in Rainbow Six Siege X
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to obtain Clash Elite set "Honor-Bound Shield"
Players interested in purchasing the Rainbow Six Siege X Clash Elite set can follow these steps:
- Launch the game on the platform of your choice.
- In the Main Menu, navigate to the Shop section.
- In the Shop section, find the Clash Elite Set - Honor-Bound Shield bundle in the highlighted tabs.
- If you are unable to locate the highlighted tab, head to the Elite Bundles tab by scrolling further.
- This Elite set can be purchased for 1800 R6 Credits. Players can top up R6 Credits from the Currency Packs section in the Shop's main menu.
After purchasing this Elite set in Siege X, players will be able to equip it from their Appearances section under the Operators tab. Do note that subscribers of the membership and/or battlepass will get an in-game Shop discount that allows them to purchase this set for 1620 R6 Credits instead of the full 1800 price.
Read more: How to get more FPS in Rainbow Six Siege X
What is included in the Clash Elite set "Honor-Bound Shield"?
The newest Elite bundle in Rainbow Six Siege X features several cosmetic items:
- Headgear
- Uniform
- Spotlight Animation
- Honor-Bound Shield Operator Portrait
- Gold X Card Background
- CCE Shield MK2 Gadget Skin
- Weapon skins for SPSMG9, Super Shorty, and P-10C
- Clash Elite Chibi Charm
The first-ever Elite set in Rainbow Six Siege X is aptly dubbed Honor-Bound Shield and features Clash in a combat suit. While Harry recruited Clash, Doc had initially opposed this idea as she was a cop with notable instances of insubordination. However, when he got around to mentoring and understanding Clash in person, he described her by stating:
"Someone afraid to show weakness, who uses anger as a shield and refuses to let anyone pass without a fight."
This particular Elite set is therefore named with a reference to Morowa Evans' lore.
For more news on Rainbow Six Siege X, follow Sportskeeda:
- Rainbow Six Siege X 2025 Roadmap: Everything you need to know
- Rainbow Six Siege X all details so far: Everything we know
- 5 Rainbow Six Siege alternatives that you can play in 2025
- How to add friends in Rainbow Six Siege X
- What is Elo-trapping in Rainbow Six Siege X?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.