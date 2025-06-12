What is Elo-trapping in Rainbow Six Siege X?

Elo-trapping in Rainbow Six Siege X has plagued console players as well as those on PC. Often taking up a big chunk of the top-ranked players in the leaderboards, elo-trappers/cheaters are also responsible for the degradation of match quality in the competitive game modes of Rainbow Six Siege X. Not only the general playerbase but also popular streamers have fallen victim to elo-trapping time and again. As the release of Siege X aims to bolster the game's anti-cheat, fans are still worried about queueing in off-times and facing cheaters and elo trappers.
This article will shed some light on Elo-trapping in Rainbow Six Siege X, what it means, and ways to avoid it.
What exactly is Elo-trapping in Rainbow Six Siege X?
Elo-trapping in Rainbow Six Siege X happens when players intentionally queue in five stacks while using separate accounts to try and queue into the same match as their own opponents to boost their account ranks.
After successfully acquiring a match, these players use the opposition accounts to intentionally throw and/or forfeit that match so that their primary accounts get a free win.
Elo-trapping can be discovered in ranked leaderboards by checking whether an account has an absurdly high winrate with a majority of the matches ending in a forfeit. These stats and forfeit symbols can be found on the Tracker Network website for Rainbow Six Siege X.
Additionally, these elo-trappers tend to work alongside cheaters to offer boosting services where they are paid to boost ranked MMR. These services are still actively working even though several cheat-makers have gone underground following Ubisoft's strict actions.
Popular streamers across Twitch and other platforms have also fallen victim to elo-trapping. There are stream snipers who actively try to join a streamer's lobby by matchmaking at the same time and, upon coming across said steamer, intentionally throw their matches.
To tackle such scenarios, there are privacy settings present in Rainbow Six Siege X that can be accessed via the settings menu.
Other than that, solo queuing and coming across elo-trappers can be avoided by changing your queue times or switching to a different server temporarily. To do so, one must change their data center location in the configuration file of Siege X found in the Documents folder
