How to use the valuable tracker in REPO?

The valuable tracker is a miscellaneous item in REPO. It can detect valuables within the vicinity, and this can be useful for reaching your target quota faster. The premise of the title deals with a greedy boss sending in a group to haunted locations to do his dirty work for him. You and your crew are tasked with taking items of great value to reach the target quota before escaping with your lives.

This article will cover everything about the valuable tracker, from where you can find it to how much it costs. This device will make it easier for your crew to know which item to prioritize grabbing and to determine how much you could get for an entire run.

How should you use the valuable tracker in REPO?

The valuable tracker is designed to give your crew a bigger payout (Image via semiwork)

The valuable tracker in REPO can help you determine which items have greater value in every location you visit. This can reduce your time by helping you figure out which item to get first.

The goal in REPO is to take as much as you can, but some items aren't worth the hassle and you might feel like you could have spent your time and energy going for something far better. While you and your crew can get by in the game without the valuable tracker, it is still a good investment for much larger areas.

Here is a quick step-by-step guide on how to use the valuable tracker:

Select the valuable tracker from your inventory.

When you are in a room full of valuables, activate the tracker by pressing E on your keyboard.

on your keyboard. Walk around and the device will tell you the value of whatever item you are pointing at.

The valuable tracker functions similarly to the extraction tracker, and the only difference is whatever each device is detecting. It wouldn't be a bad idea to have one around if you think your crew will miss the target quota.

Where can you acquire the valuable tracker?

You can buy this device from the Service Station (Image via semiwork)

The valuable tracker can be purchased from the Service Station, and it is relatively cheaper than other miscellaneous items. While It is priced between $15000 and $18000, which is still a lot of money, you can get more than what you bargained for with this device.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

