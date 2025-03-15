How to use the frying pan in REPO

The frying pan is a decent melee weapon in REPO, but newer players will likely encounter a learning curve to using this cooking utensil as a deterrent against monsters. The game developers wanted to provide the player base with an extensive arsenal from ranged to melee weapons, and it wouldn't be a complete set without the mighty frying pan.

This article will cover everything you must know about this weapon, from where you can acquire it, how much it costs, how much damage it can inflict, and a few techniques to maximize the frying pan's deadly capabilities.

How should you use the frying pan in REPO?

REPO players should not underestimate the frying pan (Image via semiwork)

The frying pan is much smaller than other melee weapons like a baseball bat, sword, and sledgehammer. However, it has a much wider surface that could guarantee a direct hit. REPO is full of monsters and you will likely not care about which item you have equipped once you are in the heat of the moment. This melee weapon can deal damage, but not as much as you'd hope or expect.

Each swing can only deal 15 damage, which is an ant-sized bite compared to what other melee weapons can do. This weapon is effective against smaller enemies and can even stun them. That being said, if you are going up against larger monsters with health bars in the 200 range, it will take a while to make some progress.

Melee weapons in this game run on batteries, which is an odd choice. This will definitely become a problem for you and your friends. The frying pan can be used for around 12-15 minutes before it needs to be recharged.

You can start charging and swinging at enemies with your frying pan. This efficient method can give your crew a quick reprieve before escaping with the loot. This weapon can't launch enemies to other sides of the room, but it can be good for clearing a path, as long as you are fighting smaller enemies.

Where can you acquire the frying pan?

You can purchase the frying pan from the Service Station. It is your one-stop shop for all your monster-killing needs, but every item in there is not cheap. The frying pan is priced between $24000 and $27000, which falls around the mid-range price for affordability.

This kitchenware is a monster-killing tool in this game (Image via semiwork)

While the frying pan is probably the weakest melee weapon in the game, some players may prefer to use it against larger enemies for an added challenge.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam.

