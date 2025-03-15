REPO is an online horror experience developed by semiwork for PC, where you and your friends must survive the looming threats of monsters as you acquire certain items. It can be fun, scary, and thrilling, especially with proximity chat and an impressive physics system.

You will be doing a lot of running in this game, and laying down a few traps would be ideal. Explosive Mines are miracle workers in this game, and this article will cover everything you must know about this in-game item, such as how much it costs, the amount of damage it can deliver, and how it works.

How to use Explosive Mines in REPO?

Explosive Mines can take a life, but this in-game item can save yours and your friends (Image via semiwork)

Explosive Mines won't instantly blow up the second you arm them, but they will give you a few seconds to run before being blown to bits. Here is a step-by-step process of how you can make the most out of this item:

Equip an explosive mine from your inventory.

Find a place to set the trap.

Press E on your keyboard to prime it.

on your keyboard to prime it. Wait for an unsuspecting monster to step on your trap.

This item is pretty self-explanatory and effective against pursuing monsters. However, it is worth noting that this item has a 20-meter blast radius. Anything or anyone standing within the blast range will be disintegrated. This could be useful if you are trying to make a run for the extraction vehicle and take out a monster by dealing 200 damage.

REPO is all about a group of scavengers running around haunted areas and looking for valuable items worth stealing to reach the quota set by your boss. While you steal items for money, spending a few bucks on items that could save your life is a good investment.

You and your buddies can get creative by planting a few explosive traps in a haunted location. While one buddy is occupied with setting up traps, another can grab the monsters' attention and lead them to an explosive demise.

Where can you acquire Explosive Mines?

The explosive mines can be purchased from the Service Station. This place is like a gold mine, with everything you may want or need to complete the different levels in REPO. This throwable item is much cheaper than other items in the station and costs $3000 a piece.

You don't have to be stingy about your in-game currency, especially if it can help you survive (Image via semiwork)

If you have second thoughts about where you placed your traps, you can still safely disarm them. However, you are not immune to its deadly capabilities. You will be blown to tiny pieces if you accidentally step on your trap or do something wrong while disarming it. To safely disarm this trap, approach it carefully and press E. Once it is not armed, grab it and run.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

