How to potentially fix REPO stuck on loading screen bug

Released globally on February 26, 2025, REPO is a single-player horror title still in early access. The game is already receiving considerable appreciation from the gaming community. However, since this is an Indie title still in early access, players are facing some issues. One such problem is that the game gets stuck on the loading screen.

Ad

This guide will provide some reasons that might be responsible for this issue alongside a few potential fixes to solve this issue in REPO.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until semiwork rolls out official patches.

How to fix the loading screen bug in REPO

If you face this issue while gaming, the most common and easiest fix is to simply close the game once, and restart the PC. If this does not solve the issue, read further to find more solutions.

Ad

Trending

Running the game as an administrator often fixes performance issues (Image via semiwork)

1) Run the game as Administrator

Ad

Right-click on the game's shortcut.exe. Now, select 'Properties' and then select 'Compatibility.' From here, select 'Run as Administrator.'

2) Update your GPU drivers

Nvidia users

Players who own an Nvidia graphics card can check for updates using the Nvidia app. Follow these steps:

Open the Nvidia app .

. On the left side of the screen, you will find Drivers . Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU.

. Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU. If there are new drivers available, click on Download .

. Once the download is complete, install the drivers by clicking Express Installation.

Ad

AMD users

If you are on Team Red, follow these steps:

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates.

app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates. If you have a driver update pending, click Download Now .

. Once the download is complete, the driver will begin installing automatically.

3) Verify game files

This issue can often occur due to corrupted game files as well. Fortunately, this can be checked and resolved easily. Follow the below-mentioned steps:

Ad

Steam:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on REPO and open Properties .

and open . Go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

For more gaming guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.