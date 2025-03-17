How to use the zero gravity orb in REPO

The zero gravity orb is a throwable item in REPO, and it lives up to the name of disconnecting anything within the vicinity from gravity. It may seem like one of those odd items in the game where you might struggle to figure out when to use it or if you should ignore it completely. Nevertheless, it can be useful in tight situations and for moving heavy cargo to the extraction site.

Ad

For a game about looting and surviving monsters, the zero gravity orb can give you and your crew a quick reprieve by shutting down gravity. This article will cover everything you must know about this throwable item, including its cost, where to acquire it, and when to deploy it in the field.

Using zero gravity orbs in REPO

There is a strong likelihood that you or your crew wouldn't even consider using the zero gravity orb (Image via Semiwork)

The zero gravity orb is one of the less impactful throwables in the game, and all it does is turn off gravity in the form of a sphere, and anything within the radius will go weightless. This item can only affect a handful of monsters in the game, especially the smaller ones like the gnomes, the shadow child, and the spewer. Throwing a zero gravity orb while being chased by a medium-sized enemy won’t provide much help.

Ad

Trending

Also read: How to use the sword in REPO

While this item has little to no combat benefits, you and your crew could use this in a room full of valuable items and transport them much faster and more easily. The game developers implemented a realistic physics system, and your movements can be registered even with a gentle swing on your keyboard. If you and your crew are reckless, the chances of breaking and ruining an item's condition are high.

Ad

You can throw down an orb and let it float for a while and grab the heavier items. However, keep in mind that it affects everyone within its radius, which can be problematic during an escape. If you and your friends are in it just for laughs and giggles, you can throw down a few and float away. It is weird to have fun in a haunted location, but you have to enjoy the little things.

Ad

How to acquire zero gravity orbs

You could get creative with this throwable item (Image via Semiwork)

You can acquire zero gravity orbs from the Service Station. It has everything you and your buddies will need to survive each run, but you should have deep pockets since the items up for sale are not cheap. The zero gravity orbs are priced between $39000 and $46000, which is much more expensive than your average melee weapon.

Ad

Also read: How to use the inflatable hammer in REPO

You should consider your options before making a transaction. While you can use this to trap monsters and buy yourselves a few seconds to run, this can also trap you or your buddies. Use this expensive trap wisely, and you could make it out alive with a decent haul.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.