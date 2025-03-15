How to use duct taped grenade in REPO

The duct taped grenade is essentially three human grenades bundled together in REPO. This deadly explosive item can damage humans and monsters within its blast radius and must be handled with extreme care. Running around with a few duct taped grenades is risky, especially if you're entering uncharted territory without a proper plan.

Here's everything you must know about this throwable item, including where you can acquire it, how much it costs, the damage it can inflict, and the precautions to remember before throwing one in the field.

How to use the duct taped grenade in REPO

The duct taped grenade has a few pros and cons (Image via Semiwork Studios)

This throwable item can be broken into three smaller human grenades, and all the smaller projectiles can deliver the same amount of damage and share the same blast radius. In the game, you must collect whatever valuable loot that can be found. So, using this explosive item can help you or become another hurdle.

Even the slightest touch could move a certain object. There is no telling how much money you and your crew will lose if one of you were to accidentally chuck a duct taped grenade in a room full of priceless stuff, so take great precautions.

The difficulty increases as you level up. Do not hesitate to pull one of the grenades out and show the monsters that you mean business and will not leave with nothing to show for. This throwable may not be as destructive as a regular grenade, but it can multiply and surpass its damage.

Anything or anyone caught standing within the blast radius will receive 25 damage, and it will be multiplied by three since these are three human grenades bundled together. This is perfect to use when you're making a run for your escape vehicle or if you're fighting a bigger monster. Smaller and medium-sized enemies will not stand a chance against this throwable item.

How to acquire the duct taped grenade

It can be found in the Secret Shop, which houses the human grenade. It's unknown why these two items are kept in a different place from the rest of the equipment you can buy from the Service Station, but one could point out that they are much more destructive than your average throwables.

The duct taped grenade is a souped-up version of the human grenade (Image via Semiwork Studios)

The duct taped grenade is on the affordable side, priced between $3000 and $10000. The price alone could convince players to buy it, and they would overlook that they can also die alongside their friends and monsters using it.

This an ideal throwable as a last resort and to end a mission run on a massive bang. Just be sure you and your crew have collected enough to reach the quota set by your boss and have gained enough distance from the blast radius.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam.

