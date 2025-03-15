How to use the baseball bat in REPO

Monsters can be relentless and unforgiving, especially in a horror game like REPO. You can team up with your friends and be deployed to random haunted locations to steal some stuff for your boss. While at these locations, you must use your own devices to fend off hostile creatures. Having a gun is a safe bet, however, you should also consider having something to bash them with, like a trusty baseball bat.

This article will cover everything you must know about this melee weapon, including its location, price, and damage dealt to enemies.

How should you use the baseball bat in REPO?

The baseball bat is a self-explanatory weapon (Image via semiwork)

The baseball bat is a long, wooden, durable melee weapon that can push or knock enemy monsters and even fellow REPO players if you feel mischievous. This weapon is perfectly balanced and great for self-defense. This weapon can keep you and your friends from an enemy monster's reach.

Unlike other melee weapons, the baseball bat is much longer, and you can hit enemies from a fair distance using it. If you wind up your swings, chances are the enemies will take 20 damage, a decent chunk from the initial impact, and will receive impact damage when they land or bounce off the ground. Each time an enemy bounces off the ground, it will deal an extra 25 damage per hit.

The baseball bat is perfect to make room if the enemies are closing in on you and your crew. It can also stun smaller and medium-sized enemies and is weighted and balanced. You can send a monster, or a friend, flying across the other side of a room if you time your swings right.

How can you acquire the baseball bat?

REPO players should consider having a baseball bat on their person as a precaution (Image via semiwork)

The baseball bat can be acquired at the same place where you and your friends can grab your equipment, the Service Station. You can buy useful items from the station to improve your chances of surviving another haunted location. The baseball bat can be bought for between $24000 and $29000, and that is no chicken feed. That being said, it is worth every dollar.

It is worth mentioning that you should be mindful of your swings, especially since REPO has an impressive and detailed physics system. This means even the slightest move can cause your valuable items to fall to the ground. This could diminish their value or break them altogether, affecting the goal of looting the area and escaping with your lives.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam.

