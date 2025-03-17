If you are going up against monsters in REPO and prefer to fight them up close, the sword is always a safe option to have on your person. This trusty melee weapon is the weapon of choice for heroes across popular franchises, and it will not let you down while slaying monsters of all sizes in this title as well.

This article will cover everything you must know about the sword. You and your crew must be aware of how much damage it can inflict, how much it costs, where you can find it, and a few tips and tricks to maximize this melee weapon.

How to use the sword in REPO?

The sword is a decent melee in REPO (Image via semiwork)

The monsters in REPO are aggressive and relentless. Which is why the game developers have supplied you with enough weapons and resources to give your crew a fighting chance to survive each run. The sword is a perfectly balanced weapon that can deal significant damage to small and medium-sized enemies. It is perfect for slashing and cutting enemies at close range.

However, it is not perfect and has a few drawbacks that you must consider before spending your hard-earned money. The sword is shorter than you might expect, and what you basically see is what you get. There is no way for you to customize and adjust the length of this steel weapon, meaning you must get close to your target, putting yourself at risk of taking damage.

Each swing can deal 50 damage, which is a decent amount for medium-sized enemies. This can also help you make short work of smaller enemy monsters like gnomes. The sword is a significant upgrade from other melee weapons, but it requires a mighty effort to take on enemies. Clowns in the game have lengthy health bars and it will take a while for you to take them down with this weapon.

How can you acquire the sword in REPO?

The sword can be purchased from the Service Station, which is your grocery shop for all the things you may want or need before starting another round of scavenging. It is priced between $25000 and $26000, and is worth every dollar.

The sword is a good weapon to have while exploring a haunted location (Image via semiwork)

To maximize the sword, you must be quick on your feet and perform a series of quick stab attacks and not stand in one area for too long. If you are going for the offensive, the shorter length means you must move around to get good hits. Start swinging the blade and whatever is in front of you will be on the receiving end of your mighty sword.

This weapon is perfect for crowd control and you can stab and slash your way to the extraction vehicle. There are a few techniques that could help you out in a tight situation, such as taking advantage of the physics system that allows you to swing whatever melee weapon you have in any direction. Keep swiping sideways and you can clear a path without much fuss.

