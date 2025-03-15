The human grenade is a throwable item in REPO, and it is a fitting name for a deadly explosive. It can be extremely useful in a game full of monsters and fellow players that can be goofballs, but it can also lead to your untimely demise if you use it wrong. Monsters in this game come in different shapes and sizes, and you should know when to pull out this deadly weapon.

This article will cover everything you must know about the human grenade, such as where you can find it, how much it costs, how much damage it can do, and when and where to use it. It will also suggest some creative ways to make the most out of this explosive device and how to avoid dying by mistake.

How should you use the human grenade in REPO?

The human grenade should be treated with the utmost respect and be your last resort (Image via semiwork)

This throwable item in REPO has a few pros and cons that you and your team must consider. While the human grenade can deal damage to enemy monsters, it can also harm humans. It is a decent explosive if you are short on options and are stuck in a tight situation. This grenade has a shorter range and can be thrown at least 10 meters.

You and your crew should consider taking a few steps back to be safe from the blast radius. Each grenade can deal 25 damage, which is quite significant, especially for small and medium-sized monsters. If you and your crew are being pursued, one should have a head start and toss one of these grenades to give the rest a short window to gain more distance.

This grenade is perfect for a horde of smaller enemies or even tougher monsters. It is worth noting that the human grenade should be something you use if you are completely out of options; other explosive items can deal impressive damage exclusive to monsters, such as the standard grenade.

If you feel mischievous and naughty, you can prank your fellow players by chucking a human grenade and taking a bit of their health in retaliation if they did something to you beforehand. The human grenade is a double-edged sword that must be used wisely to prevent the loss of life and time.

Where can you acquire the human grenade?

The human grenade requires a bit more effort to acquire since you can't get this from the Service Station. You can find this explosive item within the Secret Shop. After completing a round, you and your crew will be sent to the Service Station to stock up, but before leaving, snoop around, and you can see an exposed ceiling that will take you to the Secret Shop.

The human grenade is probably tucked away in a different area for good reason (Image via semiwork)

While this explosive item has a few cons, like the possibility of killing your fellow players, it is also weaker than an average grenade. Despite its weaker explosive capabilities, it is much cheaper and would be a much more compelling option for players on a strict budget. The human grenade is priced around the $3,000 to $8,000 range, which is much more affordable than other throwables.

If you are using a human grenade, be sure that the area is clear of fellow players and other valuable items. The whole point of REPO is for you and your crew to clear out a haunted location to meet the quota set by whoever sent you, and destroying the loot wouldn't do anyone any good. You can use this item before making a run to your extraction vehicle and as a parting gift.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam.

