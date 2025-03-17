How to use the inflatable hammer in REPO

The inflatable hammer is more of a toy than a weapon in REPO, but this soft hammer has its uses. While this melee weapon is weaker against larger and meaner monsters, it can push or shove smaller monsters into their rightful places. The game developers over at semiwork must have included this weapon as an inside joke, or the player base has yet to discover its true potential.

This article will cover everything you must know about the Inflatable Hammer, such as where you can find it, how much it costs, how much damage it can deal to enemy monsters, and when you should use it.

How should you use the inflatable hammer in REPO?

The inflatable hammer has its ups and downs (Image via semiwork)

If you and your crew are being chased by ravenous monsters in REPO, the inflatable hammer is the last melee weapon you would want to have. It hardly does any damage and it is more of a toy, considering how it is an inflatable balloon shaped like a hammer. While this melee weapon is weaker than other available weapons, it has a few secrets that can come in handy in a sticky situation.

The inflatable hammer has explosive capabilities that can cause 250 damage on anything or anyone within its blast radius. This will not happen most of the time; however, it could trigger when things are going south. Each swing can only do 3 damage per hit, which is absurd, especially if you are fighting a medium-sized monster with a lengthy health bar.

If you need a weapon to handle crowds or hordes of smaller enemies, look no further. You can swing the inflatable hammer around to shove smaller enemies and hope that it will explode to clear the room and deal enough damage to medium-sized enemies. The inflatable hammer is extremely light, making it easy to swing around.

Where can you acquire the inflatable hammer?

The inflatable hammer can be found in the same place you find all other weapons in REPO (Image via semiwork)

The Service Station is your go-to shop for all your monster-killing needs. The inflatable hammer is available for purchase for around $9000. This melee weapon's explosive capabilities are enough to justify the modest price tag.

The inflatable hammer is perfect if you and your crew are being chased and there are enemies blocking the path. While this weapon won't kill whatever is in front of you, it can buy you a few precious seconds to stun smaller monsters for your buddies to come up with a new plan. Just keep swinging and hope that it will blow up when you need it the most.

