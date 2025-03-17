How to use the sledgehammer in REPO

The sledgehammer is a powerful melee weapon in REPO, and it is the monsters' worst nightmare. Each swing can send enemy monsters flying, and it could do the same to your allies if you are not careful enough. It is much harder to use considering it is a heavy weapon, but you could do wonders with this tool for mass destruction in a house full of monstrosities.

This article will cover important details about this melee weapon, such as where you can acquire it, how much damage it can do, its price, when you should use it, and a few tips to maximize your sledgehammer.

How should you use the sledgehammer in REPO?

The monsters in this game will not stand a chance against a powerful swing of the sledgehammer (Image via semiwork)

The sledgehammer is a long and sturdy melee weapon that could inflict impressive damage and hit enemy monsters from a fair distance. Like sledgehammers in real life, these things are heavy and it will take a while for your character to work up the speed and momentum for one powerful swing. This melee weapon is nearly perfect if you could get over the fact that it is slow.

Unlike other melee weapons, the sledgehammer packs a mean punch that can send enemies flying. You must time your swings accordingly to prevent missing enemy monsters while they are charging at you. It is worth noting that most of the maps in the game are confined to small corridors, which can discourage players from using this weapon.

Narrow spaces are not ideal, especially in a location full of valuable items worth scavenging. Whoever has a sledgehammer in their loadout should be mindful of their surroundings to prevent damaging the goods and their fellow players. The sledgehammer can deal 40 damage per swing, and you could hit and send a small crowd of monsters flying with it.

If you are approaching a massive monster, you can swing this melee weapon and send it flying towards them. It is not an ideal strategy, but it can deal damage and stun your target for a while. The game has an impressive and somewhat realistic physics system, meaning how you move your weapon will vary on how you move your mouse. This will not be easy, considering how the sledgehammer is immensely heavy.

How can you acquire the sledgehammer?

You can find the sledgehammer at the Service Station. This is one of the more expensive melee weapons, and is priced between $44000 and $48000. If you fear no monster in the game and have enough money to spare, the sledgehammer is a compelling choice to carry around in different missions.

The sledgehammer will be a massive learning curve if you are used to using smaller melee weapons (Image via semiwork)

If you and your crew have reached the quota and are being pursued by monsters, one of you could be a hero and use the sledgehammer to distract the monsters with each powerful swing. This is a weapon of mass destruction that could even break through walls.

While it may be heavy, you can throw the sledgehammer across a room and hope that it will hit whatever you are aiming at.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

