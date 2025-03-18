How to use the zero gravity drone in REPO

The zero gravity drone is another piece of REPO equipment that could help you and your crew move heavier objects. It can be attached to pursuing monsters or fellow players with reckless behavior, allowing you to keep them in line. Suspending targets with zero gravity can be fun, especially when it is on a monster with a thirst for blood.

This article covers everything about the zero gravity drone, such as where this item is located, how much it costs, and its functions.

How should you use the zero gravity drone in REPO?

The zero gravity drone has many more combat applications (Image via semiwork)

The zero gravity drone in REPO is somewhat similar to the feather drone, which can make heavy objects lighter and mess with fellow players and monsters. However, this variant has fewer applications and is best utilized in the field.

Haunted locations are full of heavy objects. Some may not have much value, but they are effective weapons against medium-sized monsters. There are countless monsters in the game, and you can diminish the chances of being jumped by throwing a zero gravity drone into the field and letting unsuspecting monsters get caught.

Once they are caught in the zero gravity field, you can lift them up, and they won't cause any problems while they are trapped.

Here is a quick step-by-step walkthrough of how to use the zero gravity drone effectively:

Pick the zero gravity drone from your inventory.

Attach the device on a monster or a heavy object.

Trigger the device by pressing E on your keyboard.

on your keyboard. If it is on a heavy object, you can lift it and use it as a weapon against monsters.

Monsters trapped in the field will float away and won't come down until it is gone.

The zero gravity drone allows players to jump higher, but it is not as effective as the feather drone in this regard. It is a good tool to have in a room full of small enemies and large objects. You wouldn't need to use a melee weapon or a gun to take them out when you could use the items in your environment to your advantage.

Similar to the feather drone, this tool could potentially damage valuable items if you are not careful. The developers at semiwork have a unique physics-based system, and even the slightest movement could shove something to the ground. Be mindful of how you navigate items to avoid crushing something that shouldn't be crushed.

Where can you acquire the zero gravity drone?

This is one of the more expensive drones in the game (Image via semiwork)

The zero gravity drone can be bought from the Service Station for a steep price of $25000. If you are low on options, you can deploy this tool and mess with a few monsters. This could work well during an escape to the extraction vehicle.

Drones are cool devices that can give your crew an advantage. While they may not be cheap, it wouldn't be a bad idea to have one on standby in case of emergencies.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

