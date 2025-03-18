How to use the Feather drone in REPO

In REPO, players are sent to a haunted location full of monsters and valuable items worth stealing. Some of this stuff can be too heavy to move around, even with brute force. Fortunately, the Feather drone can make these objects lighter than normal.

Ad

This article covers everything you must know about the Feather drone, such as where to acquire it, how much it costs, and more.

How should you use the Feather drone in REPO?

The Feather drone is quite useful for moving things around (Image via semiwork)

The Feather drone's primary function in REPO is to make heavy objects lighter so players can move them around faster and more easily. You can attach it to certain items, and their weight will essentially become nonexistent. It will feel like you are carrying a balloon or an inflatable.

Ad

Trending

The Feather drone can also be attached to a living person, meaning you can float around and reach higher areas. It can be used to jump and access high areas where valuables are usually stashed away.

While the Feather drone is good for traversal and moving larger objects, it can also be used in combat. Attaching it to monsters will let them float away, removing another thorn in your side.

Also read: How to use the zero gravity orb in REPO

Ad

Here's a quick step-by-step guide on how to use the Feather drone effectively:

Select the Feather drone from your inventory.

Attach the drone to a monster, fellow player, or valuable item.

Point in the right direction, then press E on your keyboard.

The longer you play the game, the harder each level will be. While there will be a spike in difficulty, there is also one for valuables. With the Feather drone equipped, you can easily reach your target quota and even exceed it with the right items. You can attach it to a heavy object and gently guide it to the extraction point.

Ad

It is worth noting that the Feather drone can also damage certain valuables. If you leave it unattended for a while, it could float toward a stone wall and ruin the condition of items.

Where can you acquire the Feather drone?

The Feather drone is perfect for massive hauls (Image via semiwork)

The Feather drone can be purchased at the Service Station. It is one of the slightly more expensive drones. It is priced between $15000 and $18000, but it is worth it, especially for higher-tier runs.

Ad

This tool can help you reach places that are harder to access, such as the Secret Shop within the Service Station, which houses more powerful weapons.

Also read: How to use duct-taped grenade in REPO

If you feel like trolling fellow players, attach one to their backs and watch them float away. On the other hand, this item can give you a fighting chance against larger monsters. Attack one on your person, and you can easily dodge powerful blows from enemies. This can buy your crew enough time to do more looting.

Ad

The Feather drone is arguably one of the best items to have in a place full of valuable items. It can help you reach your quota and achieve a higher payout, which is what the game is all about.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.