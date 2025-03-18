How to use the tranq gun in REPO

The tranq gun is a ranged weapon in REPO and does exactly what you think. Monsters in the game can be aggressive, especially if they see a group of random strangers entering their territory and stealing all their valuable items. While it is often best to fight fire with fire, in some cases, there is no need to shed blood or take lives.

Ad

The tranq gun fires tranquilizer rounds that can put whatever is chasing you to sleep for a while. However, it is not long enough for your crew to do a complete sweep of the place. It is a band-aid solution, and once the effects wear off, the monsters will be angrier than they were before.

This article covers everything you must know before using the tranq gun, such as where to acquire it, how much it costs, and when you should use it.

Ad

Trending

How should you use the tranq gun in REPO?

The tranq gun is secretly one of the better weapons that you could fire from a safe distance in the game (Image via semiwork)

The tranq gun in REPO can put your target to sleep, but the effects may vary. Sometimes, the monster will wake up longer than expected, which is good and can be used to your advantage. Other times, the target will wake up from its brief slumber, and it will wake up on the wrong side of the bed, with the urge to hunt down whoever fired the shot.

Ad

Here is a quick step-by-step walkthrough of how to use the tranq gun effectively:

Select the tranq gun from your inventory.

Pick a target.

Swing your camera controls and press E on your keyboard to fire.

on your keyboard to fire. If you hit your target, wait for a few seconds before it passes out.

The tranq gun is effective against medium and large enemies. One good shot can put them to sleep, and you will be free to move around. You should avoid firing tranq darts on smaller enemies, especially when you can easily evade them or take them out with different melee weapons.

Ad

The tranq gun has a decent range, but we recommend that you only use it when you have a clear shot.

Also read: How to use the rubber duck in REPO

There are only three darts in the chamber, and it is best to use all these shots wisely. You can't go firing like a madman, and there is no traditional aiming mechanic.

Ranged weapons in this game share the same principle as their melee counterparts. You must shift the camera around and press E to fire a shot.

Ad

Where can you acquire the tranq gun?

The tranq gun is available at the Service Station, the in-game grocery shop. It costs between $15000 and $18000. While the price isn't cheap, it is better than nothing. This ranged weapon could be used for emergencies when your back is against the wall.

The tranq gun is a good option if you are tight on the budget (Image via semiwork)

You can use the tranq gun once your cover is blown and a monster is hot on your heels. Put it to sleep long enough for your crew to step in and bash it with melee weapons or use your precious seconds to loot as much stuff as you can.

Ad

Also read: How to use the shockwave mine in REPO

Monsters are naturally aggressive, and if you fire live ammo at them, they will retaliate in kind. Tranq darts can give your crew a quick reprieve and a few seconds of peace before a downed monster wakes up. Avoid wasting your shots and only fire when you are close to your target, but not too close.

The tranq gun may not solve all your problems, but it can buy you enough time to come up with a permanent solution.

Ad

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.