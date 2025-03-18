How to use the rubber duck in REPO

The rubber duck in REPO is more than a child's plaything. It is a throwable item with explosive capabilities. However, it is not as straightforward as a regular grenade since it can bounce off and has a mind of its own. It may not hit whatever you are targeting directly, but chances are, it will hurt whatever is in its path.

This article covers everything you need to know about using the rubber duck, such as where to acquire it, how much it costs, and how much damage it can do. The item is a complicated throwable that requires great precision and timing to maximize its explosive capabilities.

How should you use the rubber duck in REPO?

You should be careful once the rubber duck is deployed (Image via semiwork)

The rubber duck in REPO is a glorified hand grenade but doesn't explode immediately upon first contact. You and your crew can find this throwable item useful during a fight or while you are making a run for the extraction vehicle. The monsters in the game are aggressive and will not stop until you are all down for the count, and this weapon can even the playing field.

While the rubber duck is effective against monsters of all shapes and sizes, it can also hurt fellow players, including whoever threw it in the first place. One wrong move could ruin an entire run and drive a wedge between players.

Another thing players must consider is their environment since the rubber duck will ricochet about two or three times before exploding.

Here is a quick step-by-step process of how to use the rubber duck:

Equip the rubber duck from your inventory.

Rather than aiming directly at the monster, aim for the sides.

Hold the left click to wind up your item and throw it with the right click .

. Throw the item and let physics do the heavy lifting.

The rubber duck has a modest range of 10 meters, which is lower than other throwable items. The explosion can cause 25 damage, and this can take out smaller enemy monsters, such as gnomes, and even medium-sized enemies.

The best way to use the rubber duck is to treat it like a skipping stone by flicking it sideways. In narrow hallways and tight corridors, you can take out a handful of monsters with it.

Avoid using the rubber duck against faster enemies, especially those that can float or fly like the Spewer. These monsters can simply evade, and the chances of the item ricocheting in the right direction are low. It is best to use this throwable in a tight room with a small horde of monsters for maximum carnage.

It is worth mentioning that whoever throws the rubber duck should only use it as a last resort, especially if your crew is still in the middle of looting a room full of valuable items. The damage could affect your total haul and miss your quota ever so slightly.

Where can you acquire the rubber duck?

The rubber duck is one of the many items that can be purchased from the Service Station (Image via semiwork)

The rubber duck is available in the Service Station for between $16000 and $20000. It is the most expensive throwable item there, and the premium price tag reflects its effectiveness. However, this doesn't mean you should use it all the time. You should save the item when things start to look bleak for you and your crew.

Throwing the rubber duck is the ultimate gamble since you can't predict where it will land and explode unless you calculate the correct angles and whatnot. The developers of semiwork implemented an impressive physics system, and you can use it to your advantage with each throw.

You must keep your distance after throwing the rubber duck since the chances of it coming back to you are extremely high.

