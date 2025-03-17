How to use the shockwave mine in REPO

The shockwave mine is another deployable item in REPO. Its name fits its function: it can shock anything that steps on it. Monsters are lurking around every corner of each haunted location, and it wouldn't be a bad idea if you or one of your pals brought one of these along and strategically placed them in spots where monsters could be moving through.

This article will cover everything you and your crew must know about this item. You should know how much it costs, where to acquire it, other applications, and how to make the most of it. It is worth noting that this is one of the few items that can be picked up and reset, but not if you're not careful. Shockwave mines are great to bring along and save your crew a world of pain.

How should you use shockwave mines in REPO?

Shockwave mines are reliable and easy to use against monsters (Image via semiwork)

Shockwave mines can stun and deal moderate damage to any monster that steps on them. It can be used to set up traps after casing an area and covering your tracks from whatever is behind you, or you can get creative by using yourself as bait and letting a monster chase you. Lure them to the shockwave mine you placed, and then you and your buddies have a few seconds to beat it or shoot it to pieces.

Here is a quick step-by-step process of how to place a shockwave mine:

Select a shockwave mine from your inventory.

Find the perfect spot to place the trap.

Press E on your keyboard to lay down the trap.

on your keyboard to lay down the trap. Wait for a monster or lure one to the trap.

This deployable item is no different from explosive mines; however, it doesn't blow up and deal great damage. Shockwave mines can stun and electrocute an enemy monster, but this will not kill them. You can use the time to either gain a head start from the pursuing monster or take it down while it is trapped.

You can set up a few shockwave mines in corridors, doorways, and narrow paths. These are some of the few known areas where monsters are lurking nearby, and this could serve as an alarm for your crew to start booking it once your traps have been triggered.

These traps can be latched onto the ground and shock enemy monsters to keep them in place. Your crew can keep looting for valuable items to reach the quota set by your boss while the enemy is trapped or work together and eliminate the threat. Once you have reached the quota, you could run for it while placing traps between the monsters and the extraction vehicle for a safer escape.

Where can you acquire shockwave mines?

The shockwave mines should be on top of your shopping list (Image via semiwork)

You can purchase shockwave mines from the Service Station for a steep price of $3000. This is the in-game store where you can spend your hard-earned money and buy whatever equipment you deem necessary to survive whatever monster you and your crew will encounter.

If you think you made a mistake about where you placed your shockwave mine, you can always go back and pick it up. Like the explosive mines, all you have to do is approach it with caution, crouch down, and disarm the device by pressing E. You can pick it up and plant it wherever you think is necessary.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

