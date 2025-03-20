How to use the extraction tracker in REPO

The extraction tracker is a useful little device in REPO, and it only has one function: to point you and your crew to where you need to go. Unlike most items in the in-game store, this one doesn't kill enemy monsters and is meant to save lives.

This article covers everything you and your crew must know about the extraction tracker, such as where to acquire it, how much it costs, and when to pull it out of your inventory.

How should you use the extraction tracker in REPO?

The extraction tracker might be one of the most underrated items in the game (Image via semiwork)

The extraction tracker in REPO can lead your crew to your next exit point, which is highly convenient in a place overrun by monsters. It is easy to get lost in the game, especially with poor visibility in a place full of valuable items worth stealing. One wrong bump could damage the quality or ruin the condition of whatever you are taking.

The premise of this title is that you and your crew are dispatched to various haunted locations by your employer, who hired you to take everything that has value and reach the target quota. Failing to meet the quota will lead to undesirable consequences, and it is safe to say that you are better off testing your luck against monsters.

Here is a quick step-by-step guide to using the extraction tracker:

Equip the extraction tracker from your inventory.

If you have no idea where to go next, press E to activate the tracker.

to activate the tracker. Point in any direction and watch as the numbers go down.

The lower the count goes, the closer you are to your destination.

There is no dedicated aiming mechanic, and it is up to you to move your mouse around to get your bearings.

It is best to carry the extraction tracker in larger areas with a much higher difficulty. Once you have everything you can take, you can deploy the device. Don't question or doubt the directions it gives you. All you have to do is follow where it points, and you and your crew will escape with your loot and lives.

Where can you acquire the extraction tracker?

The extraction tracker can be purchased from the Service Station, your one-stop shop for everything you need to survive a haunted location. This item is priced between $5000 and $7000.

It wouldn't be a bad investment to buy an item that could take you where you need to go (Image via semiwork)

The extraction tracker is considered a miscellaneous item, and you don't need it to survive a run. However, it will improve your chances.

The extraction tracker may not have what it takes to take down an enemy monster, but it can get you away from them faster. It is normal for people to run around in circles trying to escape, but this device can remove that problem entirely.

While it is best to invest in weaponry, useful items like the extraction tracker shouldn't be dismissed out of hand.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam.

