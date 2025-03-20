How to use the shotgun in REPO

The shotgun is a ranged weapon in REPO. It is effective against monsters of all shapes and sizes, especially when they get up close and personal. One shot could solve all your problems, but it is worth noting that while it is perfect for combat, it can cause all sorts of trouble for you and your crew while salvaging valuable items.

This article serves as a guide to properly using the shotgun. The weapon is powerful, and whoever carries it should be aware of its destructive capabilities to monsters and allies.

How should you use the shotgun in REPO?

The mighty shotgun could solve all your problems by pulling the trigger (Image via semiwork)

There are plenty of monsters in REPO that don't stand a chance against a shotgun blast. Each shot deals impressive damage that can chip away at their health bars and destroy smaller enemies.

The weapon is no different from shotguns in other games and real life, especially with its modest range and impressive firepower. However, this title's developer, Semiwork, added a few things to improve your immersion.

Here is a quick step-by-step guide to using the shotgun:

Equip your shotgun from the inventory.

Approach your target, but don't get too close.

Aim and pull the trigger by pressing E on your keyboard.

Reloading can take a while and is no different from every other pump shotgun. However, it wouldn't be a problem if you have pinpoint accuracy.

Semiwork didn't include a dedicated aiming mechanic, and it is up to you to swing your mouse and get a clear shot.

You can obliterate your target with one or two shots, and it is best to keep it at two and not go beyond that point. The third shot could save your crew from a horde of monsters or ruin your run entirely.

Shotguns can deliver impressive firepower, but that comes with an insane recoil. The third blast will send your weapon flying, and there is no telling where the shells will end up.

It is worth noting that this weapon, like every other item in the game, has a limited charge and runs on batteries. Make all your shots count or regret missing a simple shot for the rest of the run.

The only way to get more out of the shotgun is to loot the remains of defeated enemies, open random containers, or carry another one. This is inconvenient, especially for runs with higher difficulties.

Where can you acquire the shotgun in REPO?

You can purchase the shotgun at the Service Station. The weapon is priced between $74000 and $93000.

Despite the premium price tag, the shotgun is worth every dollar since it can destroy anything in your path with one or two shots.

The shotgun can give you an advantage against smaller and medium-sized enemies (Image via Semiwork)

If you feel like you can go through a run without using this powerful weapon, it is best to save it for emergencies near the end.

If you and your crew are being overrun by a horde as you make your escape to the extraction vehicle, you could take point and blast through enemies or stay behind and buy your team enough time to run.

The shotgun isn't meant for targets standing from a mile away and is best suited for close quarters. Think of it as a weapon that packs a powerful punch and is much more effective than your average melee option.

The shotgun is like a one-trick pony meant for destruction. Each shot can destroy anything on the receiving end, including unsuspecting allies. However, if you are not careful where you point it, you can give your friends trust issues with a nasty case of friendly fire. Remember to limit your shots to under three and verify your target before pulling the trigger.

REPO is now available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

