All accessories in Marvel Rivals Season 3 and how to get them

Accessories in Marvel Rivals Season 3 have elevated customization, letting players go beyond just skins. This season introduces the Accessories System: adorable, hero‑specific trinkets that attach to characters regardless of which skin they wear. These accessories will come with unique animations played alongside specific animations during a match and get unlocked monthly through waves, making them a fun collectible to chase.
Read on to learn more about all the accessories in Marvel Rivals and how to get them.
Accessories in Marvel Rivals explained
With Season 3’s launch on July 11, 2025, eight charming accessories in Marvel Rivals became available. These mini collectibles are lovingly tied to each hero’s lore and appear in thematic spots (e.g., Emma Frost’s goes on her wrist, Jeff the Land Shark’s swings off his fin). Here’s the initial lineup:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- Jeff Handbag for Emma Frost
- H.E.R.B.I.E. Plush for Invisible Woman
- Alpine Plush for Winter Soldier
- MJ Plush for Spider‑Man
- Rocket Plush for Groot
- Groot Plush for Rocket Raccoon
- Orochi (Venom) Plush for Psylocke
- Deadpool Plush for Jeff
Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 3 Battle Pass
Each accessory in Marvel Rivals adds personality and flair, like Spider‑Man walking around with MJ or Emma Frost flaunting a Jeff plush, all while sporting any of their skins. And yes, every hero will eventually get at least one, with waves releasing over time.
Also read: Spider-Man is getting the iconic Tobey Maguire dance in Marvel Rivals
How to get the accessories in Marvel Rivals
Unlocking accessories in Marvel Rivals isn’t tied to money, it’s all about grinding Accessory Points in Quick or Competitive matches. Here’s how it breaks down:
- Earn Accessory Points by playing matches: your first 200 points per week get a 100 % boost. Weekly cap for earning points is 700 Accessory Points.
- Cost per accessory is 1,350 Accessory Points, meaning you’ll need two weeks to afford a single item.
Once you’ve banked enough points, head to the Accessory tab in the in-game store and redeem them for whichever hero’s pack is available. The store refreshes with each new wave, and since every hero has their own exclusive item, you’ll need to play consistently to collect them all.
Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 3 Twitch Drops
Why these accessories matter
The accessories in Marvel Rivals aren’t just cute, they signal engagement and player loyalty. They don’t affect gameplay balance, but they elevate the player’s presence in matchmaking lobbies and post-kill animations, adding to the game's overall charm. For competitive players or event streamers, they represent a unique visual flair that can stand out in crowded matches.
Since NetEase plans to roll out accessories gradually, they’ll likely become recurring collectible waves or even rewards tied to future events or achievements. By playing regularly, you’ll build a rotating roster of plushies and trinkets that showcase your dedication.
Also read: All Symbiote skins in Marvel Rivals
The arrival of accessories in Marvel Rivals adds to personalization without pay‑to‑win concerns. They’re fun, low‑stakes rewards for consistent play and enhance the connection between hero and player. To snag them all, plan for two‑week grinding phases and keep an eye on store waves. Whether you’re rocking MJ on Spidey or flaunting an adorable Deadpool plush on Jeff, these accessories make Season 3 feel uniquely stylish and totally you.
Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 3 Roadmap
Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:
- What are Marvel Rivals college perks?
- How to apply for College Perks in Marvel Rivals
- Marvel Rivals Season 3 balance changes
- How to link Marvel Rivals to Twitch
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.