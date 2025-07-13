Farlight 84 first-person (FPP) mode release window

Farlight 84, a fast-paced battle royale featuring hero-based characters with unique abilities, is now gearing up to introduce its first-person perspective (FPP) mode. Initially, the game launched as a third-person exclusive on April 6, 2023. However, in late 2024, the developers announced they were working on implementing FPP, due to community demand.

They further explained that introducing this mode would require significant reworking of the animation systems for each hero, especially for ability usage, and also enhancing the level of visual detail. Regarding this, the team said:

“It’s a big task, and it will take time.”

Currently, the exact release date hasn’t been revealed, but the developers have officially confirmed a release window, which could be before the end of August 2025.

This article covers all the currently known details about when to expect the FPP mode in Farlight 84.

What is the release window for Farlight 84's first-person (FPP) mode?

Farlight 84 has officially confirmed that its first-person (FPP) mode will be released "this summer," meaning gamers can expect it before the end of August 2025. Summer is typically from June to August globally, so the update could roll out during this window.

In a post shared via the game's official X handle, the developers revealed that this update won’t just be about adding FPP but will be a global re-launch of the title. The post teased “bigger reveals and surprises,” which means we can expect various new elements and features that could significantly revamp the gameplay experience.

Furthermore, in another X post, the devs said the FPP mode is more than a feature and that it represents an evolved experience, delivering a completely enhanced version of the game like never before.

Recently, the official gameplay trailer was released, showcasing a polished version of the upcoming mode, with smooth, fast-paced movement, fluid ability animations, and combat mechanics.

Additionally, on June 17, 2025, the developers appreciated the community for its patience regarding the summer update. As a token of appreciation, all players will receive a free Battle Pass upon logging in after the update.

This is a great opportunity to secure free rewards and dive into a refreshed Farlight: 84 experience. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda's Esports section for all the latest updates so you don’t miss out on this major re-launch.

That covers everything we currently know about the release window for Farlight 84’s first-person (FPP) mode.

