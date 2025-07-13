Honkai Star Rail leak hints at Dan Heng SP2's abilities 

While players are excited over the Honkai Star Rail x Fate/Stay Night collaboration event’s release, a new leak regarding Dan Heng SP2 surfaced online. This comes courtesy of a reliable source, HomDGCat, and showcases what the character’s abilities will likely be able to do. Since more information regarding Dan Heng’s second SP was leaked before, many players are quite eager to learn more about this upcoming unit.

This article takes a look at the Honkai Star Rail leak about Dan Heng’s second SP.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Exploring new Honkai Star Rail leaks related to Dan Heng SP2

As mentioned, a prominent third-party source, HomDGCat, disclosed some information regarding one of the expected upcoming characters, the Dan Heng SP2, which was later reposted on X by @hxg_diluc. According to the post, Dan Heng’s second SP will likely feature a Skill targeting an allied character.

However, the effects of the ability remain a mystery; therefore, players must wait for more leaks related to this unit. Since a previous leak suggested this form would likely follow the Preservation Path, there is a chance of him granting the targeted ally shields.

Besides that, the Dan Heng SP2 is expected to feature a non-memosprite summon that shows up on the action bar, similar to Jing Yuan’s Lightning Lord or Lingsha’s Fuyuan. Since version 3.0, the Remembrance units with memosprites have been dominating the meta for a couple of patches. If HoYoverse makes this character's abilities go on par with the meta-defining units, it will be a nice change of pace.

