Best Phainon build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

Honkai Star Rail’s Amphoreus is home to some of the strongest playable characters in the game, such as Phainon. He is one of the Chrysos Heirs and can transform into a divine being to purge targets during combat. Phainon has become a potent DPS from the physical element by trading on the Destruction Path.
Given Phainon’s heightened combat potential, players would want to recruit him for a team. However, they must also use proper gear and composition with the 5-star unit to leverage his capabilities. Hence, this guide outlines the best build for Phainon in HSR.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.
Best Phainon build in Honkai Star Rail
Best Relics for Phainon in Honkai Star Rail
Relics
- 4-Piece Wavestrider Captain
While playing as Phainon in Honkai Star Rail, your goal should be to snowball the character. Hence, a 4-Piece Wavestrider Captain is the ideal relic set for his build. It grants 16% CRIT DMG to the wearer.
Additionally, Phainon will gain a stack of "Help" up to two times when he is the target of another ally’s ability. Upon obtaining two “Help” stacks, he can cast his Ultimate to gain a 48% Attack boost for one turn. Wavestrider Captain will allow him to nuke targets once he transforms.
Planar Ornaments
- Arcadia of Woven Dreams
- Rutilant Arena
Arcadia of Woven Dreams is the best Planar Ornament for Phainon in HSR, for a good reason. The set essentially increases the wearer’s DMG in combat for every missing ally. Since teammates are exiled from Phainon’s territory, he should be able to get the maximum buff from the planar ornament.
In contrast, Rutilant Arena is a neutral set of equipment that can increase the wielder’s CRIT Rate and buff their Basic ATK and Skill damage.
Best Light Cones for Phainon in Honkai Star Rail
- Thus Burns the Dawn
- On the Fall of an Aeon
- Under the Blue Sky (S5)
Thus Burns the Dawn serves as Phainon’s signature Light Cone, so it rolls with the best passive for the character. The LC increases Phainon’s SPD, which allows him to take turns frequently.
It also enables his attack to ignore the target's DEF and boost his damage output. If you couldn’t obtain the signature Light Cone, consider using On the Fall of an Aeon or Under the Blue Sky at Superimposition Level 5 to build Phainon.
Best stats for Phainon in Honkai Star Rail
Main stats
- Relic Body: CRIT DMG/CRIT Rate (Depending on what stat you need)
- Relic Boots: SPD
- Planar Orb: Physical DMG Bonus/ ATK%
- Planar Rope: ATK%
Sub stats
- CRIT Rate
- CRIT DMG
- SPD
- ATK%
When fully ascended, consider upgrading Phainon’s abilities in the following order:
- Skill> Talent> Ultimate> Basic ATK
Best teams for Phainon in Honkai Star Rail
Listed below are some of the best teams for Phainon:
- Phainon+ Sunday+ Bronya+ Cipher
- Phainon+ Sunday+ Ruan Mei+ Huohuo
- Phainon+ Sunday+ Remembrance Trailblazer+ Sparkles
- Phainon+ Remembrance Trailblazer+ Tingyun+ Gallagher
Sunday is arguably the best teammate for Phainon, as he can offer multiple buffs to an ally. He can also advance a teammate’s action. This will help Phainon recharge his Ultimate quickly.
The Chryos Heir relies on multiple Harmony characters to unleash his combat potential. You can also add a third support unit to maximize his damage output.
Phainon’s ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail
Here are the total materials required to ascend Phainon and increase his traces to max level:
- Borisin Teeth x15
- Lupitoxin Sawteeth x72
- Moon Rage Fang x139
- Ethereal Omen x56
- Echoing Wail x71
- Eternal Lament x73
- Invasive Clot x65
- 3,308,000 Credit
