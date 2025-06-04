Honkai Star Rail Phainon ascension and trace materials leaked

Phainon will emerge as a playable 5-star character in the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update, which will also bring entities from the Fate universe. Yes, players will be inclined to summon Archer and Saber from the collaboration banner, dropping a week after the update. However, those planning to recruit Phainon will want to prepare his materials ahead of time.

Ad

Credible third-party sources, like Hakush.in, have disclosed his ascension requirements to help with the preparation. This article further details Phainon's ascension and trace materials in HSR according to the leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Phainon ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail, according to leaks

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

HoYoverse conducted the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing campaign to reveal Phainon as the upcoming 5-star agent. However, his ascension and trace materials were disclosed by Hakush.in. Here are all the resources required to level him up:

Ascension materials

Invasive Clot x65

Ethereal Omen x15

Echoing Wail x15

Eternal Lament x15

308,000 Credits

Trace materials

3 Million Credits

Weekly Boss material x12

Tracks of Destiny x8

Ethereal Omen x41

Echoing Wail x56

Eternal Lament x58

Borisin Teeth X18

Lupitoxin Sawteeth X69

Moon Rage Fang x139

Ad

You will also need roughly 290x Traveler's Guide to ascend any character to level 90, and Phainon is no exception.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Saber ascension and trace materials leaked

Where to find Phainon’s potential materials in Honkai Star Rail

Ethereal Omen/ Echoing Wail/ Eternal Lament

Eternal Lament (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ethereal Omen, Echoing Wail, and Eternal Lament are common materials that are primarily dropped by the Black Tide Creatures. You can either fight these enemies in the overworld or in the Divergent and Simulated Universe stages. Assignment rewards, the Embers Exchange shop, and Golden Calyxes are some of the other sources of farming the materials.

Ad

Borisin Teeth/ Lupitoxin Sawteeth/ Moon Rage Fang

Moon Rage Fang (Image via HoYoverse)

Borisin Teeth, Lupitoxin Sawteeth, and Moon Rage Fang are the trace materials for Phainon. They can be obtained via the Bud of Destruction Calyx located in Scalegorge Waterscape. You can also craft Moon Rage Fang and Lupitoxin Sawteeth via the Omni-Synthesizer if you have sufficient amounts of lower rarity materials.

Ad

Invasive Clot

Invasive Clot (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the Invasive Clot, you must defeat the Black Tide's Corroded Daemon within the Shape of Deepsheaf Stagnant Shadow. The domain is located on the third floor of "Dragonbone City" Styxia. This 4-star ascension material is required by Physical characters.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.