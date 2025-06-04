Honkai Star Rail Phainon ascension and trace materials leaked

Phainon will emerge as a playable 5-star character in the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update, which will also bring entities from the Fate universe. Yes, players will be inclined to summon Archer and Saber from the collaboration banner, dropping a week after the update. However, those planning to recruit Phainon will want to prepare his materials ahead of time.
Credible third-party sources, like Hakush.in, have disclosed his ascension requirements to help with the preparation. This article further details Phainon's ascension and trace materials in HSR according to the leaks.
Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the final version. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Phainon ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail, according to leaks
HoYoverse conducted the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 drip marketing campaign to reveal Phainon as the upcoming 5-star agent. However, his ascension and trace materials were disclosed by Hakush.in. Here are all the resources required to level him up:
Ascension materials
- Invasive Clot x65
- Ethereal Omen x15
- Echoing Wail x15
- Eternal Lament x15
- 308,000 Credits
Trace materials
- 3 Million Credits
- Weekly Boss material x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
- Ethereal Omen x41
- Echoing Wail x56
- Eternal Lament x58
- Borisin Teeth X18
- Lupitoxin Sawteeth X69
- Moon Rage Fang x139
You will also need roughly 290x Traveler's Guide to ascend any character to level 90, and Phainon is no exception.
Where to find Phainon’s potential materials in Honkai Star Rail
Ethereal Omen/ Echoing Wail/ Eternal Lament
The Ethereal Omen, Echoing Wail, and Eternal Lament are common materials that are primarily dropped by the Black Tide Creatures. You can either fight these enemies in the overworld or in the Divergent and Simulated Universe stages. Assignment rewards, the Embers Exchange shop, and Golden Calyxes are some of the other sources of farming the materials.
Borisin Teeth/ Lupitoxin Sawteeth/ Moon Rage Fang
Borisin Teeth, Lupitoxin Sawteeth, and Moon Rage Fang are the trace materials for Phainon. They can be obtained via the Bud of Destruction Calyx located in Scalegorge Waterscape. You can also craft Moon Rage Fang and Lupitoxin Sawteeth via the Omni-Synthesizer if you have sufficient amounts of lower rarity materials.
Invasive Clot
To obtain the Invasive Clot, you must defeat the Black Tide's Corroded Daemon within the Shape of Deepsheaf Stagnant Shadow. The domain is located on the third floor of "Dragonbone City" Styxia. This 4-star ascension material is required by Physical characters.
