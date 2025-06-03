Honkai Star Rail Saber ascension and trace materials leaked

Like most characters in Honkai Star Rail, players must level up Saber, one of the Fate collaboration characters, to unleash her fighting prowess. Trailblazers must farm the correct amount of ascension and Trace materials to fully upgrade her character and ability levels. Although the materials are usually revealed by the developers right before the unit’s debut, a leak by nivskisl on Telegram showcased what materials Trailblazers might need for the character.

In this article, we explore the ascension and Trace materials players will likely need for Saber when she debuts in Honkai Star Rail. Additionally, we detail how players can farm each item.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change when the character debuts. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Honkai Star Rail leak shows Saber’s supposed ascension and Trace materials

As mentioned, players will likely need to farm for various materials to level up Saber after she debuts in Honkai Star Rail. Now, a leak by nivskisl on Telegram has showcased what players might need to farm for the abovementioned character.

Saber’s ascension materials are reportedly as follows:

x6 Adventure Log

x289 Traveler’s Guide

x65 A Glass of the Besotted Era

x15 Thief’s Instinct

x15 Userper’s Scheme

x15 Conqueror’s Will

x308k Credits

Here are the Trace materials you’ll likely need for Saber in Honkai Star Rail, as per leaks:

x12 Destroyer’s Final Road

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x18 Borisin Teeth

x69 Lupitoxin Sawteeth

x139 Moon Rage Fang

x41 Thief’s Instinct

x56 Userper’s Scheme

x58 Conqueror’s Will

3 Million Credits

Where and how can you farm Saber’s expected ascension and Trace materials in Honkai Star Rail?

Thief’s Instinct, Userper’s Scheme, and Conqueror’s Will

Conqueror’s Will (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

While you may need Conqueror’s Will and its variants, you must defeat enemies from the Antimatter Legion. They can spawn in Herta Space Station and Simulated/Divergent Universe, aside from other places.

Borisin Teeth/Lupitoxin Sawteeth/Moon Rage Fang

Moon Rage Fang (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

When it comes to the Trace materials, you’ll possibly need to farm Borisin Teeth and its other variants if you want to level up Saber’s abilities. Currently, you can efficiently farm these materials from the Crimson Calyx “Bud of Destruction” located in Scalegorge Waterscape, The Xianzhou Luofu.

A Glass of the Besotted Era

A Glass of the Besotted Era (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

A Glass of the Besotted Era is one of the character ascension materials for characters wielding the Wind Element. The item can be farmed from the “Shape of Gloam” Stagnant Shadow in Penacony Grand Theater by consuming 30 Trailblaze Power.

Destroyer’s Final Road

Destroyer’s Final Road (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Alongside all materials, you must farm the Advanced Trace level-up material, Destroyer’s Final Road, in Honkai Star Rail. To farm it, you must consume Trailblaze Power and challenge the Destruction’s Beginning Echo of War three times a week.

If you want to manually teleport to the domain, it is located in the “Supply Zone” area of the Herta Space Station. Otherwise, utilize the Interastral Peace Guide feature.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.

