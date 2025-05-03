Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab characters announced

HoYoverse finally revealed the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collaboration characters. After several months, the developers broke their silence on the collaboration and announced the characters by posting a short clip of Saber and Acher featuring their rarity, playable Path, and more. This sudden post caught most players off guard, leaving them quite excited for the upcoming collab event.

Read on to learn more about the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab characters in detail.

Saber and Archer to debut alongside the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collaboration event

As mentioned, in the most recent post from the official HSR X account, the developers have revealed two of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab characters, Saber and Archer. In the post, the developers showcased one of Saber’s abilities and gacha splash art. Alongside the aforementioned character, the devs also revealed Archer’s splash art, rarity, and more.

According to the official drip marketing post, Saber will be a 5-star playable character. Like most units in this title, she will be a Wind character that follows the Destruction Path. Similarly, Archer walks on The Hunt Path and uses the power of the Quantum Element.

Besides the character details, HoYoverse also announced that players will be able to acquire a free copy of Archer when the Honkai Star Rail x Fate collab commences. Moreover, players can still pull for the unit’s Eidolons from the respective gacha banner. On the other hand, Saber will exclusively be available in a gacha banner. Similar to most units, players must use Stellar Jades to obtain her.

For more articles on Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

