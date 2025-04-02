Make Farewells More Beautiful in Honkai Star Rail: Unique effect, stats, and ascension materials

Make Farewells More Beautiful is Castorice’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail. She is a new Remembrance character who will be released alongside the forthcoming patch HSR version 3.2 on April 9, 2025. Since it is her signature LC, Trailblazers will be able to get the gear by rolling in the correct Warp banner. Although the Light Cone is not a must-pull, you can acquire it to enhance Castorice’s fighting prowess.

This article details the unique effect, stats, and ascension materials of Castorice’s signature Light Cone, Make Farewells More Beautiful.

Note: Some materials’ names are not available, as the HSR version 3.2 is not yet out. This article will be updated accordingly when the forthcoming patch is released.

Unique effect and stats of Make Farewells More Beautiful in Honkai Star Rail

Once you fully upgrade Castorice’s signature Light Cone, Make Farewells More Beautiful in Honkai Star Rail, it grants its wearer the following stats:

HP: 1270

1270 ATK: 529

529 DEF: 396

Besides the stats, the Light Cone also grants the following effect at Superimposition level 1 when Castorice or any Remembrance character wears it:

Engrave: Increases the wearer’s Max HP by 30%. When the wearer or their memosprite loses HP during their own turn, the wearer gains “Death Flower.” This allows the wearer and their memosprite to ignore 30% of the target’s DEF when dealing DMG, lasting for 2 turns. When the wearer’s memosprite disappears, it advances the wearer’s action by 12%. This effect can only trigger up to 1 time. The trigger count resets every time the wearer uses Ultimate.

Make Farewells More Beautiful’s ascension materials and how to get them

To upgrade Castorice’s signature Light Cone to its maximum level, you will need to farm certain materials. Since some are currently obtainable, you can farm them before the gear’s release in this turn-based gacha title.

Flower of Alaya (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

These are all the materials required for Make Farewells More Beautiful’s maximum ascension:

385,000x – Credits

15x – Flower of Alaya

12x – Seedling of Manas

4x – Bija of Consciousness

20x – Ethereal Omen

The names of Ethereal Omen’s 3 and 4-star variants have not been revealed yet. Additionally, it is a new material; hence, players must wait for HSR version 3.2’s release to acquire it.

In the current version of Honkai Star Rail, you can farm Bija of Consciousness and its other variants from the Bud of Remembrance Crimson Calyx. Like most Crimson Calyx stages, you must spend Trailblaze Power to farm the materials.

