Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Light Cones: All signature and 4-star LCs revealed

Like most updates, Honkai Star Rail 3.2 will feature a couple of new Light Cones. As showcased in the game's official Version 3.2 Special Program livestream, three new LCs will be making their way into this turn-based gacha title. Considering these equipment are brand-new, it's natural for Trailblazers to be curious about them.

Ad

This article lists all three Light Cones revealed during the Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Special Program live telecast.

Every Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.2

All Honkai Star Rail 3.2 Light Cones

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As showcased in the Honkai Star Rail Version 3.2 Special Program livestream, a total of three Light Cones will debut in the upcoming patch. Among them, two feature the 5-star rarity, while the other is a 4-star LC.

These are the new LCs coming in Version 3.2:

Life Should Be Cast to Flames (5-star)

Make Farewells More Beautiful (5-star)

The Great Cosmic Enterprise (4-star)

How to get Life Should Be Cast to Flames

Ad

Anaxa's signature Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Like most 5-star characters and their Light Cones, Life Should Be Cast to Flames will be featured in a gacha banner alongside the Anaxa’s limited-time banner during the second phase of the patch.

Ad

Trailblazers must use their Star Rail Special Passes/Stellar Jades to roll in the banner to add the Life Should Be Cast to Flames Light Cone to their collection.

How to obtain Make Farewells More Beautiful

Castorice's signature Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Just like Life Should Be Cast to Flames, Make Farewells More Beautiful will be featured in the gacha banners since it is Castorice’s signature Light Cone. The gear will be available during the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.2 and debut alongside the upcoming update.

Ad

You must use your Stellar Jades to roll for the Make Farewells More Beautiful LC while its banner is active.

How to acquire The Great Cosmic Enterprise

The Great Cosmic Enterprise, a 4-star Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

The Great Cosmic Enterprise is the only 4-star Light Cone that will debut in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.2 update. Unlike the gacha LCs, Trailblazers must participate in the second anniversary event, Star Rail WORLD, to unlock it.

Ad

Here are some more articles related to Honkai Star Rail:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.