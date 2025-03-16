5 reasons to get Mydei in Honkai Star Rail

Mydei is set to be released along with the introduction of the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.1. This limited-time 5-star character follows the Destruction Path and wields the Imaginary Element, meaning he will be effective against enemies weak to the abovementioned element. Since several units are scheduled to be released in upcoming patches, Trailblazers might wonder if they should pull for Mydei when his banner goes live.

This article lists five reasons why you should get Mydei in Honkai Star Rail version 3.1.

Note: This article is subjective and relies on the writer’s opinion.

5 reasons why you should get Mydei during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.1

1) Mydei won’t become a victim of power creep

Mydei in Honkai: Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the primary reasons why you should be pulling for Mydei in Honkai Star Rail version 3.1 is the chances of him becoming a victim of power creep are slim. Most of the old 5-star units have been out of the meta for a while, and players want to make sure the units they will get won’t become ineffective in most end-game activities.

Since most new 5-stars usually stay or define the meta for a long time, there is a high chance Mydei will not become a victim of power creep. Moreover, HoYoverse previously disclosed that they will be buffing the old units so all 5-star characters stay relevant in the ongoing meta.

2) Mydei can single-handedly complete most activities

Apocalyptic Shadow is one of the activities Honkai: Star Rail offers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Unlike most DPS units in Honkai Star Rail, Mydei can single-handedly dominate most activities in the game, even end-game ones like MoC and Apocalyptic Shadow. Moreover, since this Chrysos Heir can heal himself while fighting, he can survive on the battlefield much longer than any other damage dealers in this gacha title from HoYoverse.

So, if you are looking for a character who can easily complete most activities this game offers, Mydei is the one for you.

3) Extremely easy to build

A relic piece with HP as the main stat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Another reason to get Mydei in Honkai Star Rail is that he is extremely easy to build. Since most of his abilities scale with HP like Tribbie, you have to look for HP stats on the gear he will wear. To do so, all you need to farm are Relic and Planar Ornament sets with HP and (because he is a DPS) some CRIT stats.

Unlike most stats, getting HP on gear sets is much easier, as the Relic or Planar Ornament sets can roll two HP stats – HP% and Flat HP.

4) Can fit into most Hypercarry team compositions

Sunday is the perfect buffer for Mydei (Image via HoYoverse)

Mydei’s kit is exceptionally strong and is effective without another DPS accompanying him, which means he can be placed in most Hype carry teams in Honkai Star Rail. Besides HP, this limited-time 5-star’s abilities scale with CRIT stats, meaning you’ll need to put him with CRIT-scaling buffers/supports.

As the majority of the Hypercarry teams scale with CRIT stats, Mydei can easily fit into most compositions without any problems.

5) Eye-catching character animations and design

Mydei (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides Mydei’s ability to deal an absurd amount of damage, his character animations and designs are exceptionally eye-catching. Most of his ability animations are particularly attractive, especially his Ultimate. Additionally, when Mydei’s Vendetta state is active, a red aura envelopes him, making him look absolutely stunning.

Lastly, the Fate collab is on the way, and Mydei’s character design somewhat resembles one of the characters from the series, Gilgamesh. As the series is quite popular, many of its fans will likely pull for Mydei.

