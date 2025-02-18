Is Mydei worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 3.1?

Mydei is scheduled to debut in the second phase of the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 patch. This Chrysos Heir follows the Destruction Path, which means he will excel in dealing damage. Moreover, Mydei’s playstyle is unique and like Tribbie, scales with HP. The Stellaron Hunter Blade’s abilities are somewhat similar to this character, as the former’s kit also scales with their health.

If you are wondering whether you should pull for Mydei in Honkai Star Rail 3.1 or not since Blade has been a victim of power creep, yes, you can do so for this Chrysos Heir when he releases.

Note: This article is subjective and relies on the author’s opinion.

Mydei’s pull value in Honkai Star Rail 3.1

By now, most players know Mydei follows the Destruction Path. Hence, it's a no-brainer that he will excel in dealing single target and AoE damage. Therefore, he will be filling up the main DPS role in most team compositions.

Judging by how Mydei's kit is constructed, he can easily fit into Hypercarry teams with double buffers. Since his kit primarily scales with HP while the outgoing damage is based on his CRIT stats, this Destruction character performs the best when he is paired with CRIT-scaling Harmony units such as Sunday and Remembrance MC.

Since Mydei will be released along with the second phase of the forthcoming update, you can easily farm all of his ascension materials during phase one.

Should you pull for Mydei in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.1?

Mydei (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, yes, you can pull for Mydei in Honkai Star Rail 3.1, especially if you do not own a good damage dealer. While other units with identical characteristics have fallen out of the meta, HoYoverse announced they will be budding the old power-crept characters so they can be just as effective as the new 5-stars. Hence, you don’t have to think twice before pulling for Mydei.

Moreover, his abilities and animations were showcased during the version 3.1 special program livestream. If you are a fan of Mydei’s character design and gameplay, you should consider rolling for the unit.

