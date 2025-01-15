How to unlock Remembrance Trailblazer (MC) in Honkai Star Rail

You can unlock the Remembrance Trailblazer (MC) in Honkai Star Rail by playing through the game's latest chapter. Unlike the previous regions of Penacony and Belobog, where you needed to wait till the very end of the story to unlock new Paths, the Remembrance will be unlocked for you during the first chapter of the Eternal Land.

This article covers everything that you need to know about unlocking the Remembrance Trailblazer (MC) in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the main quest of Amphoreus. Proceed with caution.

How to get Remembrance Trailblazer (MC) in Honkai Star Rail

You can unlock Remembrance Trailblazer (MC) in Honkai Star Rail by progressing the main story quest for Amphoreus titled, Paean of Era Nova. This path will be unlocked when you complete the mission, Night Veil, Shroud the Silent Past, where you must meet with the titan Oronyx in the Abyss of Fate Janusopolis map.

You will obtain Mem after talking with Oronyx (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a small walkthrough for the segment where you can unlock the Remembrance Path for the Trailblazer.

After you reach Oronyx’s lair by completing its puzzle, the titan will invite you to look into your past. You can accept the invitation, which will start the memory sequence for your forgotten past, and you will meet Mem. You will be teleported to the Astral Express, where things will feel a bit odd.

Here, you will find that your past is heavily linked to the Stellaron Hunters as you will see your Trailblazer standing among the likes of Blade, SilverWolf, Kafka, and Firefly. You must converse with these characters to progress the mission. After the conversation ends, a small cutscene will play out where the Aeon, Fuli, will appear with Mem offering you its help.

You can test out the Remembrance Trailblazer (MC) in combat in a brief sequence. After the battle concludes, Mem will ask you to bid farewell to either Kafka or Firefly.

Do that, and after a brief conversation, you will unlock the Remembrance Path for Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail.

You can obtain Eidolons by completing the main questline and by raising the level of the Tidal Bounty.

Also Read: HSR 3.0 events schedule

