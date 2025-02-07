5 mistakes to avoid while playing Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail

Aglaea is the newest 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail who follows the Remembrance Path. As a new character featuring a unique playstyle, many Trailblazers will be adding her to their collections and start building the unit. However, since the Remembrance Path is quite new to the game, players may end up making a mistake that might cost them a significant amount of time and resources.

This article discusses five mistakes that you should avoid while building and playing with Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

Five mistakes that all players should avoid when playing Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail

1) Focus on accumulating CRIT Rate instead of DMG

Aim for at least 100% CRIT Rate when building Aglaea (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

While building Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail, make sure to focus on accumulating CRIT Rate instead of DMG. This will help you land crit-hits more often, boosting this Remembrance character’s outgoing damage.

While you also need CRIT DMG to deal an absurd amount of damage with every hit, Aglaea can get the abovementioned stats from a couple of other sources such as her Relic set. Hence, make sure you have at least a 90-100% CRIT Rate when your build is complete.

2) Understand how Garmentmaker works

Aglaea and her memosprite (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Remembrance and memosprites are quite new and each functions differently, players may not know how Garmentmaker works. Before playing with this unit, we recommend taking a look at Aglaea’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail. If you don’t have the character, Data Bank or the Aptitude Showcase are great alternatives.

Aptitude Showcase is better as you get to look at how Aglaea’s abilities work and use her to fight against various enemies which will help you easily understand the character’s kit.

3) Building and using the correct team composition

Ideal team composition for Aglaea (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Unlike some characters, Aglaea scales with CRIT stats. This means she can be placed in team compositions that feature units with identical characteristics. Hence, when building a team with this Remembrance unit as the primary DPS, make sure to pair her with characters that have good synergy.

If you are not sure about which characters you should pair this Remembrance character with, we recommend checking out our Aglaea teams guide.

4) Leveling up the right Traces/abilities first

Aglaea's Trace tree (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Since you need a considerable amount of Trace level-up material to upgrade Aglaea’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail, the best and most efficient option is to upgrade the ones she needs/uses the most while fighting. This way you won’t waste any of the level-up materials and use the character even when your build is not fully finished.

As you need to spend Trailblaze Power to farm the Trace level-up materials, it's a wise decision to not waste this resource.

5) Using the right Relic and Planar Ornament set combos

Hero of Triumphant Song is the best Relic set for Aglaea (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

As most players know, the Relic/Planar Ornament sets are a character’s identity in Honkai Star Rail. Since you need a good set of these equipment to make sure their effects complement Aglaea’s abilities, finding the right one is extremely crucial.

If you are new to this space odyssey or simply wondering about what Relic and Planar Ornament set you should farm, you can check out our Aglaea build guide.

